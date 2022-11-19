'A wonderful dreamer of a wordsmith' - former Irish Examiner sportswriter Michael Ellard dies

The renowned Irish Examiner sports journalist Michael Ellard has died, aged 76.

Michael's career with the Irish Examiner and Evening Echo spanned more than four decades until he retired in 2011.

“One long, beautiful, bountiful labour of love," is how he described his life as a sports journalist when receiving an award for his writing that year.

As then Cork County Board chairman Jerry O’Sullivan said in presenting that award: "In his own inimitable way he was an institution in the GAA in Cork and an institution in the Examiner. Michael reported on every aspect of the games. He was respectful of everybody; you knew he was not going to say anything that was out of order.’’

Well known for his descriptive, colourful GAA match reports, in 2003 Ellard won a prestigious GAA McNamee Award for his tribute to celebrated Na Piarsaigh player Tony Hegarty.

A student of the North Mon, as a youngster he was a member of the Cork U21 football squad which contested the 1965 All-Ireland final.

Tony Leen, Irish Examiner sports editor said: "Sad to report that the wonderful, elusive dreamer of a wordsmith Michael Ellard has passed on.

"When they talk about the true characters of the GAA press box, a man who was a cocktail of droll humour and bon mots will always be namechecked. Farewell Els."

More to follow