O’Dwyer’s solo goal the key as Monaleen book final place

Mark O’Dwyer’s superb solo goal on 55 minutes proved crucial for the Limerick side
O’Dwyer’s solo goal the key as Monaleen book final place

Hurling generic

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 16:06
John Keogh

Munster IHC semi-final: Monaleen 2-13 St Joseph's Doora Barefield 0-16 

Monaleen booked their spot in the Munster Intermediate Hurling Championship Final with a 2-13 to 0-16 win over St Joseph’s Doora Barefield in Kilmallock.

Mark O’Dwyer’s superb solo goal on 55 minutes proved crucial for the Limerick side who now play Tipperary’s Roscrea in the decider.

Monaleen held the lead from the fifth minute until the 52nd when Catha Ruane put Doora Barefield ahead for only the second time.

However, O’Dwyer soon had Monaleen back in the ascendancy with their second goal that helped them to victory.

Tom Hannon opened the scoring for the Clare side but Donnacha Ó Dalaigh buried Monaleen’s first goal from the resultant puck out after Ed Doyle and O’Dwyer combined.

It was nip and tuck for much of the first half with Luke Murphy and Doyle points for Monaleen cancelled out by Alan O’Neill and Davy Conroy.

O’Neill hit the target again to see the score at 1-2 to 0-4 but a long range Lorcan Lyons effort and an O’Dwyer free had Monaleen a goal to the good after 20 minutes.

Murphy and Conroy swapped points in the lead up to half time but a second O’Dwyer free of the half Monaleen 1-6 to 0-5 clear at the break.

Doora Barefield had the advantage of a strong breeze in the second half and soon used it with two points from Hannon and a Conroy free, cutting Monaleen’s gap to just one point.

O’Dwyer settled Monaleen with two frees but Conroy replied with two of his own to put the minimum between the sides.

O’Dalaigh hit the target again for Monaleen, however, two superb Ruane efforts from play saw the game level for the first time with 10 minutes remaining.

Hannon then put the Clare side in front only for Doyle to level. Cian Barron then put Doora Barefield ahead once more before O’Dwyer’s intervention.

He took a pass from Ronan Lyons on the Doora Barefield ’45 and took off. O’Dwyer ghosted away from the Doora Barefield defence and, off balance, fired into the top corner.

That put Monaleen 2-10 to 0-14 in front and they navigated through the remaining minutes to seal a Munster Final place.

Scorers for Monaleen: M O’Dwyer 1-6 (6f), D Ó Dalaigh 1-2, L Murphy and E Doyle 0-2 each, L Lyons 0-1.

Scorers for St Joesph’s Doora Barefield: D Conroy 0-6 (4f), T Hannon 0-4, A O’Neill and C Ruane 0-2 each, C Barron and S Crosbie 0-1 each 

MONALEEN: J Power; L Morrison, B Canny, J Porter; D Golden O’Mahony, L Lyons, R Lyons; J Fitzgerald, L McHale; D Power, M O’Dwyer, J Nicholas; D Ó Dalaigh, E Doyle, L Murphy.

Subs: A La Touche Cosgrave for Golden O’Mahony (23 mins), D Moloney for Nicholas (37 mins inj), S Griffin for Morrison (49 mins), B Hayes for Porter (68 mins).

ST JOSEPH’S DOORA BAREFIELD: P Madden; F Kelleher, J Colleran, B Clancy; J Hannon, D McMahon, A Mungovan; D O’Shea, D Nagle; A O’Neill, D Conroy, T Hannon; C Ruane, E Hanrahan, C Barron.

Subs: B Guilfoyle for Clancy (43 mins), S Crosbie for Hanrahan (51 mins), D O’Halloran for McMahon (57 mins), M Power for Ruane (60 mins).

Referee: C O’Regan (Cork)

More in this section

Hurl and sloitar (ball) from the Irish game of Hurling. Late goals not enough for Inniscarra as Roscrea power on
'The Spanish Gooch' on her love for GAA and the late Éamonn Ryan 'The Spanish Gooch' on her love for GAA and the late Éamonn Ryan
Errigan Ciaran v Carrickmore - Tyrone County Senior Club Football Championship Final Louth GAA reaffirm Mickey Harte commitment amidst Slaughtneil rumours
<p> </p>

Brilliant Dolan winner finally sees St Kieran's through

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.22 s