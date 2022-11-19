O’Dwyer’s solo goal the key as Monaleen book final place

Munster IHC semi-final: Monaleen 2-13 St Joseph's Doora Barefield 0-16

Monaleen booked their spot in the Munster Intermediate Hurling Championship Final with a 2-13 to 0-16 win over St Joseph’s Doora Barefield in Kilmallock.

Mark O’Dwyer’s superb solo goal on 55 minutes proved crucial for the Limerick side who now play Tipperary’s Roscrea in the decider.

Monaleen held the lead from the fifth minute until the 52nd when Catha Ruane put Doora Barefield ahead for only the second time.

However, O’Dwyer soon had Monaleen back in the ascendancy with their second goal that helped them to victory.

Tom Hannon opened the scoring for the Clare side but Donnacha Ó Dalaigh buried Monaleen’s first goal from the resultant puck out after Ed Doyle and O’Dwyer combined.

It was nip and tuck for much of the first half with Luke Murphy and Doyle points for Monaleen cancelled out by Alan O’Neill and Davy Conroy.

O’Neill hit the target again to see the score at 1-2 to 0-4 but a long range Lorcan Lyons effort and an O’Dwyer free had Monaleen a goal to the good after 20 minutes.

Murphy and Conroy swapped points in the lead up to half time but a second O’Dwyer free of the half Monaleen 1-6 to 0-5 clear at the break.

Doora Barefield had the advantage of a strong breeze in the second half and soon used it with two points from Hannon and a Conroy free, cutting Monaleen’s gap to just one point.

O’Dwyer settled Monaleen with two frees but Conroy replied with two of his own to put the minimum between the sides.

O’Dalaigh hit the target again for Monaleen, however, two superb Ruane efforts from play saw the game level for the first time with 10 minutes remaining.

Hannon then put the Clare side in front only for Doyle to level. Cian Barron then put Doora Barefield ahead once more before O’Dwyer’s intervention.

He took a pass from Ronan Lyons on the Doora Barefield ’45 and took off. O’Dwyer ghosted away from the Doora Barefield defence and, off balance, fired into the top corner.

That put Monaleen 2-10 to 0-14 in front and they navigated through the remaining minutes to seal a Munster Final place.

Scorers for Monaleen: M O’Dwyer 1-6 (6f), D Ó Dalaigh 1-2, L Murphy and E Doyle 0-2 each, L Lyons 0-1.

Scorers for St Joesph’s Doora Barefield: D Conroy 0-6 (4f), T Hannon 0-4, A O’Neill and C Ruane 0-2 each, C Barron and S Crosbie 0-1 each

MONALEEN: J Power; L Morrison, B Canny, J Porter; D Golden O’Mahony, L Lyons, R Lyons; J Fitzgerald, L McHale; D Power, M O’Dwyer, J Nicholas; D Ó Dalaigh, E Doyle, L Murphy.

Subs: A La Touche Cosgrave for Golden O’Mahony (23 mins), D Moloney for Nicholas (37 mins inj), S Griffin for Morrison (49 mins), B Hayes for Porter (68 mins).

ST JOSEPH’S DOORA BAREFIELD: P Madden; F Kelleher, J Colleran, B Clancy; J Hannon, D McMahon, A Mungovan; D O’Shea, D Nagle; A O’Neill, D Conroy, T Hannon; C Ruane, E Hanrahan, C Barron.

Subs: B Guilfoyle for Clancy (43 mins), S Crosbie for Hanrahan (51 mins), D O’Halloran for McMahon (57 mins), M Power for Ruane (60 mins).

Referee: C O’Regan (Cork)