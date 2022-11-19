Loughrea bid to stop St Thomas’ winning machine

Neighbours St Thomas’ and Loughrea go into this Sunday’s Galway SHC final with a few things in common but with some striking differences as well
BRAGGING RIGHTS: Shane Cooney of St Thomas' who face neightbours Loughrea in the Galway hurling decider. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 07:20
John Fallon

Neighbours St Thomas’ and Loughrea go into this Sunday’s Galway SHC final with a few things in common but with some striking differences as well.

Both have developed great young talent over the years with regular success at schools and Galway underage teams, but St Thomas’ have proven able to make it count at senior level.

They were never in a county final until 2012. This meeting at Pearse Stadium will be their seventh and they have never lost one.

Loughrea won their first title since their maiden success in 1941 when they pipped Portumna in a fractious final in 2006. But that 1-13 to 0-15 success was a poor return for a fine side which reached another six finals from 2003 to 2013 and lost them all.

Manager Tommy Kelly was on that winning squad. So too were other members of the backroom team such as Nigel Murray, Greg Kennedy and Gavin Keary.

Kelly and Kennedy have worked with Mattie Kenny with Cuala and Dublin, while Kelly and Keary have also worked with the Clare hurlers, and all that experience has helped Loughrea advance as the only team to win all their matches in the Galway championship this year.

“They were great guys to work with and I learned a lot from them and that’s been a huge help managing my own club for the first time this year,” said Kelly.

“We have a good management team, a lot of the others have been involved with other counties as well and it’s been a collective effort all year, working with a great bunch of lads.

“We haven’t looked beyond the next game all year and we know what it will take against St Thomas’. They have won six titles in the last decade — that’s three times more than we have ever won.

“We have prepared well. There is a great atmosphere in the town and the lads have worked so hard to get this far, so hopefully we can go one step further.” 

St Thomas’ captain Conor Cooney, bidding to guide them to glory for the fifth season in a row, knows exactly the sort of challenge Loughrea will bring.

“They have been the team of the championship so far, they have won all their matches and we know we will have it all to do, but we will focus on getting a performance and hopefully the result will take care of itself,” said the St Thomas’ and Galway sharpshooter.

“We know each other very well, we are right beside each other. They have always been competitive and while they have a lot of guys coming through, they also have a lot of experienced guys there who have had a big impact.” 

