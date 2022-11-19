Transatlantic commute a small price for club glory

It was the start of September and Moycullen were riding high. The 2020 county champions had just beaten kingpins Corofin, were three wins from three and storming towards another Galway title. Aidan Claffey had to move away but he couldn’t let go.

Recently the mistaken references to inter-county star Peter Cooke travelling over and back from America have become a dressing room joke. Their midfielder has been local this summer.

Since September, however, defender Claffey has been stateside. Embracing a Transatlantic commute for the past two months.

“I came over for the quarter-final first,” he explains. “Flew on Friday night, landed Saturday morning. I came on against Claregalway on the Sunday and went back Monday. I came back on the Thursday before we played Mountbellew in the semi-final and stayed a week until the final.

“After that, I went back on the Wednesday and came back last Friday before the Westport game.”

In recent seasons, Claffey has worked as S&C coach with the Galway U20s. After his partner was offered a teaching position in New York, he started to make plans to follow her after their club campaign ended.

There were no visa concerns given he was born in America and had a passport. When a position emerged with GPS tracking company StatSports, the opportunity was too good to turn down.

“That gig was right up my alley. The start time was earlier than I anticipated and I had to go but Don and the club were very supportive. From the start they were accommodating and helpful. The boys were happy to help me get back. I didn’t want to miss out on this either.”

Such migrations are an increasing reality for clubs across the country post-pandemic. At the same time, successful sides have never been better able to facilitate it. Kerins O'Rahilly’s pair Jack Savage and Cormac Coffey flew home from Dubai for the Kerry Club SFC final victory over Templenoe and plan to return for the start of their Munster campaign next week.

Working as schoolteachers in Dubai, they can train and play with Jumeirah Gaels alongside former inter-county stars like Eric Lowndes and Peter Acheson. Nine-a-side games, seven minutes a half, enough to keep ticking over.

In this era, elite players have already embraced a lifestyle choice. They know good and bad practice and how best to prepare. Travel is still an obstacle but with the right approach a navigable one.

For Claffey, that is the crux of it. He is willing to steer tricky conditions in order to be part of glory days.

“I trained with Rangers a bit. I actually played with them when I was a kid. But it was near the end of championship over there and I didn’t want to get in the way. It was mainly gym and running sessions by myself. The first block after the Corofin game was the hardest. On your own running and training, you can only do so much. You are never near it in terms of tackling and positional sense. That was tough.

“The building I lived in had a gym, but finding a spot for pitch work was tricky. There wasn’t much of a park. I’d a green area in the community park, although there it was all soccer pitches and the ground was cat. Over to Gaelic Park the odd time. Mixing and matching with what you can.”

The biggest problem? Jetlag. A curse.

“It is really difficult. Especially the first one, I flew late Friday night, landed into Shannon at 10am on Saturday. I don’t think I slept at all. I tried but it didn’t work. Even now, I came last Friday and I’m still not right.”

In Castlebar last Sunday, Claffey came on and scored a goal as Moycullen blitzed Westport. He is home now until at least Christmas, busy preparing for the challenge of Strokestown on Sunday.

The west Galway outfit had never won a senior championship until 2020. Claffey can still recall the euphoria of All-Ireland intermediate win in 2008. Small sacrifices pale in significance when compared to the elation of their golden era.

“It is brilliant, the most success we ever had. If you said to us five years ago that we’d win two in three years I wouldn’t believe it.

“The young lads coming through in the last few years, they really drive it on. Look at the difference in the team between 2020 and 2022, there are seven or eight new lads. It is great to be involved and you just want to keep it going.”