'I’m a full-duck or no-dinner type of guy' - Murphy happy with his lot in the green and yellow

Michael Murphy admits that although his decision to step aside from inter-county football was only announced last evening, it was a notion he had cemented in his mind for some time.

The Donegal captain called a halt to a glorious playing career that saw him win five Ulster SFC titles and an All-Ireland championship.

Murphy admits that his mind was essentially made up the day Donegal exited the All-Ireland qualifiers in June when they were beaten 3-17 to 0-16 by Armagh at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones in an All-Ireland qualifier. It was his 177th and last appearance for Donegal, 77 of which came in the championship.

It was a position that Murphy had been in before but this time his considerations seemed clearer. Breaking from the norm of almost half his life, he didn’t board the team bus and instead travelled back to the north-west in the car with his father and mother, Mick and Mary.

“I always knew it was coming and it’s something that I would’ve thought about every year, even when I was young,” Murphy says of his retirement.

“You always ask yourself the question about going back again and this year, well when I was leaving Clones that day in summer. I had a fair idea.

“I was up and down the road many times when I was young with mum and dad and that day I told them where I was at. In my head it was the right decision and now, five months on, I’m content and happy with the decision I have made. If we had won Ulster this year, the All-Ireland, or if we were put out in the first round I always had a feeling this year would be the last.”

The chapter opened over Christmas in 2006 when he was at his grandparents’ house in Buncrana, the “old Nokia” rang. Brian McIver, then Donegal manager, offered the precocious teen a place on the panel for the Dr McKenna Cup.

Murphy had niggling injuries which did hamper his last year or two in a Donegal jersey, although admits they were not the reason for reaching the decision he did. By his own admission he’s an “all-in” type of person and feels he would be unable to bring the same energy to another year, which would be his 17th in a senior jersey.

“What is required to represent Donegal is, for me, just full-on energy, the best energy you can possibly give it,” he adds. “I’m content to say I have given the best that I can for every single minute and now, I just struggle to see where I can get the energy to go on. I’m a full-duck or no-dinner type of guy and I’ve been doing it all-in. I can’t go through a season unless I’m like that.” When Jim McGuinness took over the Donegal seniors in late 2010 - the coldest winter on record since 1947 - was put to good use. Murphy, his U-21 captain, was promoted to senior skipper and less than two years later was standing on the Hogan Stand as an All-Ireland winning captain.

McGuinness and Murphy also won three Ulsters and when Declan Bonner opted to take over from Rory Gallagher and return as boss in 2017 - he previously managed Donegal from 1998 to 2000 - he guided the county to two more Anglo-Celt Cups, in 2018 and 2019. Bonner was replaced this year, with Paddy Carr stepping in only last month.

Murphy is keen to stress, as already stated, his retirement plans were essentially cemented in June.

“There’s a good group of players, new management and come new year the games will start again and there will always be a Donegal team,” Murphy adds.

“I wished them nothing but the very best. They are a great group, a younger group who certainly brought out an energy in me over the last four or five years; an energy I didn’t know I had. I have no doubt the new management will bring out the best in them.”

Murphy, Head of Sport at ATU Donegal, took up management with what was then known as Letterkenny Institute of Technology and brought an almost all-Donegal panel to the semi-finals of the 2020 Sigerson Cup, on their maiden appearance in the third level competition.

Since then he has been working with Glenswilly. Last month, with Murphy patrolling the sidelines, Glenswilly, who have never won an underage A title, made the Division 1 Minor Championship final. He will line out on his local club for some time yet and plans to continue in management and coaching.

“I’ll get stuck into something and I’ll still be available to play for Glenswilly … if selected,” he adds.

“I’ll help out there in any way I can. Maybe in the years ahead, I’ll find new ways to offer something more to my home county. That hunger is there. It might not happen in the coming months or even years. Let’s see …

“There’s a hell of a lot I have to learn there on that journey. I’m starting from scratch. It might be something I will continue to enjoy, maybe I won’t, but the experiences so far are enjoyable. I’ll certainly give that a go with the club and have the chance to spend more time with the family.

“We wanted to be the team to put Donegal back on the map with the rest of the counties and we managed that. Never in our wildest dreams did we think we would get to the levels we did.”