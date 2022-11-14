'I am completely exhausted' - late-night prep pays off as Rathmore hang on to regain senior status

Kerry Petroleum IFC Final

Rathmore 1-13

An Ghaeltacht 0-14

Tralee Rathmore manager Denis “Clerk” Moynihan claims he didn’t sleep all week so concerned he was about the An Ghaeltacht challenge after the beat Killarney Legion and he was exhausted after Rathmore thanks to two late points from their inter-county men Paul Murphy sealed the deal in this thrilling IFC final played at the Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon.

“I am completely exhausted," explained Moynihan. “It’s been a long year and when there is only a week between games, the research and planning we had to for An Ghaeltacht was unreal.

"The management and I were up every night last week until after 1am over in my place going over stuff. We knew we were going to be in a desperate dogfight today because we had great respect for An Ghaeltacht in the way they dug out the win against Legion last Sunday and we knew there would only be a point or two in it and that is what transpired.”

When Paul Murphy scored an inspirational point to put Rathmore 1-12 to 0-12 in front on the 58th, surely An Ghaeltacht were spent. But two points in added time from Dara Ó Sé free and a P Óigí Ó Sé mark closed the gap to 1-12 to 0-14 and the next kick-out was going to be crucial.

Moynihan says his heart was pounding. “It was some fetch by Cathal Ryan and it was needed but himself and Mark (Ryan) are doing it all year and then the third brother Shane nailed that free just to make sure An Ghaeltacht would have to try and work a goal. We knew they would apply the full court press and we knew that we needed something special from our midfielders and Cathal nailed it. I thought our backs and midfield just shaded it for us.”

So what does regaining their senior status mean for Rathmore?

“I think we deserve to be senior and we had around 10 U-21s playing with us in the county leagues, we are in good place going forward, we are a club that needs to be senior and we were senior for 20 years from 1999 to 2019 when we had to drop down but all the hard work has paid off.”

Rathmore got off to a flying start and led 1-7 to 0-3 after 22 minutes but An Ghaeltacht gifted Rathmore 1-2 from poor kick-outs in opening five minutes with John Moynihan scoring 1-1 and Chrissy Spiers converting a free. An Ghaeltacht boss Micheal Ó Sé lamented those early errors that he reckons cost them dearly.

“The start was unfortunate as a couple of things did not go our way and it could have gotten away from us at that stage. I think that it is a measure of the group that we have that they all put their shoulder to the wheel and made a fantastic recovery. Then we had that goal chance in the 39th minute that Brian Friel took off the line from PJ Mac Láimh that if it had gone in would have leveled the game but it was not to be.

"I felt at the end of the first half and the third quarter we had them on the run but then at the end Paul Murphy’s point was a killer. But we will be back.”

Rathmore led 1-7 to 0-5 at the interval but three rapid points from PJ Mac Láimh, Brian Ó Beaglaoich and a Dara Ó Sé reduced the deficit to a goal as Shane Ryan floated over a long-range point and it 1-8 to 0-8 it was game on. But Rathmore held on in a nervy finish to look forward to senior football again after three years with East Kerry.

Scorers for Rathmore: J Moynihan (1-4), C Spiers (0-4 frees), S Ryan (0-2, 1f), D Murphy, P Murphy and C Ryan (0-1 each).

A Ghaeltacht: D Ó Sé (0-8 frees), B Ó Beaglaoich (0-3), PJ Mac Láimh, Cathal Ó Beaglaoich and P Óigí Ó Sé (m) 0-1 each.

TEAMS: RATHMORE: K O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, A Moynihan, D Murphy; D Rahilly, P Murphy, F Holohan; M Ryan, C Ryan; B O‘Keeffe, C Spiers, B Friel; J Moynihan , J Darmody, S Ryan.

Subs: M Reen for D Rahilly, half-time, C O’Connor for F Holohan (51), A Darmody for J Darmody ( 56), M J Kelliher for J O’Sullivan ( 63). Black Card: Brian Friel, 60-full-time

AN GHAELTACHT: S Ó Luing; C Ó Murchú, A Mac Amhlaoibh, F Ó Loingsigh; C Ó Coileáin, B Ó Beaglaoich, PJ Mac Láimh; R Ó Sé, C Ó Beaglaoich; P Óg Ó Sé, D Ó Sé, S Ó Conchúir; C Ó Riagáin, É Ó Conchúir, C Ó Beaglaoich.

Subs: C ‘Vegas’ Ó Muircheartaigh for C Ó Riagáin (h/t), C Ó Gairbhí for C Ó Beaglaoich (49), P Óigí Ó Sé for S Ó Conchúir (55), G Mac an tSaoir for C Ó Coileáin (55), B Ó Murchú for C Ó Beaglaoich (59) Referee: S Mulvihill (St Senans)