Rathmore withstand An Ghaeltacht rally to return to senior ranks

Kerry IFC Final: Rathmore 1-13 An Ghaeltacht 0-14

Rathmore were made battle all the way by a never say die An Ghaeltacht side in this absorbing county intermediate final played at the Austin Stack Park. It's a win that returns Rathmore to the senior ranks in 2023.

Rathmore laid the foundations for this win early on when they scored 1-2 from three An Ghaeltacht kick-outs, although they didn’t win a Gaeltacht kick-out after that.

Rathmore dominated the opening quarter with Mark and Cathal Ryan winning possession in the middle.

Chrissy Spiers sending them on their way with a second minute free though An Ghaeltacht replied with a Dara Ó Sé free. A John Moynihan point put Rathmore in front and from the resultant kick-out John Moynihan intercepted and planted the ball in the net.

Rathmore added four points from Chrissy Spiers (two frees) and another from Moynihan as they led 1-5 to 0-2 at the end of the quarter. An Ghaeltacht were guilty of kicking four wides in the ensuing ten minutes and three short to the Rathmore keeper as the East Kerry side moved 1-7 to 0-3 ahead. But An Ghaeltacht finished the half the stronger and added points from D Ó Sé and Cathal Ó Beaglaoich to cut the gap to five at the interval.

Three rapid points from PJ Mac Láimh, Brian Ó Beaglaoich and a Dara Ó Sé reduced the deficit to a goal as Shane Ryan floated over a long-range point at the other end.

Then the crucial moment came in the 38th minute when Éanna Ó Conchúir floated the ball over the top for the inrushing PJ Mac Láimh who rounded the keeper. His scuffed shot was taken off the line by Brian Friel, a repeat of similar heroics last week.

An Ghaeltacht threw the kitchen sink at Rathmore in the final quarter and a Dara Ó Sé free and a P Óigí Ó Sé mark closed the gap to 1-12 to 0-14 in added time. But a Cathal Ryan fetch at midfield saw Rathmore win a free just inside the 45 and All-Star keeper Shane Ryan scored the insurance point with virtually the last kick.

Somehow, East Kerry will have to manage without their Rathmore contingent next season as they return senior football, having enjoyed 20 uninterrupted years from 1999 before relegation in 2019.

Scorers for Rathmore: J Moynihan (1-4), C Spiers (0-4 frees), S Ryan (0-2, 1f), D Murphy, P Murphy and C Ryan (0-1 each).

A Ghaeltacht: D Ó Sé (0-8 frees), B Ó Beaglaoich (0-3), PJ Mac Láimh, Cathal Ó Beaglaoich and P Óigí Ó Sé (m) 0-1 each.

RATHMORE: K O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, A Moynihan, D Murphy; D Rahilly, P Murphy, F Holohan; M Ryan, C Ryan; B O‘Keeffe, C Spiers, B Friel; J Moynihan , J Darmody, S Ryan.

Subs: M Reen for D Rahilly, half-time, C O’Connor for F Holohan (51), A Darmody for J Darmody ( 56), M J Kelliher for J O’Sullivan ( 63).

Black Card: Brian Friel, 60-full-time

AN GHAELTACHT: S Ó Luing; C Ó Murchú, A Mac Amhlaoibh, F Ó Loingsigh; C Ó Coileáin, B Ó Beaglaoich, PJ Mac Láimh; R Ó Sé, C Ó Beaglaoich; P Óg Ó Sé, D Ó Sé, S Ó Conchúir; C Ó Riagáin, É Ó Conchúir, C Ó Beaglaoich.

Subs: C ‘Vegas’ Ó Muircheartaigh for C Ó Riagáin (h/t), C Ó Gairbhí for C Ó Beaglaoich (49), P Óigí Ó Sé for S Ó Conchúir (55), G Mac an tSaoir for C Ó Coileáin (55), B Ó Murchú for C Ó Beaglaoich (59)

Referee: S Mulvihill (St Senans)