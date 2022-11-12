Marc Ó Sé: Listry up against it taking on Fossa and the Cliffords

Just as he did in the Corn Uí Mhuirí final four years ago, Listry manager Marc Ó Sé will face off with his old pal and Fossa coach Éamonn Fitzmaurice in Saturday’s Kerry premier junior showdown.

Slightly unfortunate not to be selected as the new Kerry minor boss with brother Tomás having already been appointed to the U20 position, Ó Sé has made steady progress in his managerial career from guiding Tralee CBS with Mike Tim O’Sullivan to a first Corn Uí Mhuirí crown in 13 years in 2020 to the advances made with Listry during his three seasons in charge.

Undoubtedly, the humble club are beginning to see the fruits of re-population as a hinterland of a bulging Killarney but they remain one of the smallest in the county. With one appearance, forward Ronan Buckley is the only Listry footballer to have ever played senior championship football for Kerry.

As he has often been these last couple of seasons, Aaron O’Shea was the sparkle in the comeback semi-final win over Ballymacelligott while Michael Keane, son of former Kerry manager Peter, also features in the forward line.

Finals are few and far between for Ó Sé and ensuring his charges don’t fall foul of getting carried away with a rare appearance is top of his agenda.

"You’re only as good as your last game and we fully realise that finals are there to be won,” he remarked following the win over Ballymac. “We don't want to be there just to make up the numbers.

“We’re coming up against Fossa and that in itself will be a huge challenge for us. We’re fully understanding that we’ll be up against it, particularly when you're trying to take on the likes of the Cliffords and these players.”

Yet 13 months ago, they were six points better than their neighbours in a quarter-final when the Cliffords managed just three points from play. Only a late Fossa goal took a little of the crimson from their cheeks.

The Cliffords are coming into the game in red hot form but then so too are Buckley and Ruairí Murphy who featured alongside them in the starting East Kerry side that claimed senior championship honours last month.

Having lost an eight-point lead to Skellig Rangers last year, turning around an early seven-point deficit to Ballymac the last day was particularly pleasing for Ó Sé.

“This time last year we were the way Ballymac are now, very disappointed, because we felt we didn’t give a performance against Skellig and it was all about trying to give that performance and getting over the line. Thankfully, now we’ve gotten over the line, we’re into a final and it’s a great thing for the parish of Listry to be in a county final.

“Credit has to go to the lads. They never gave up, especially when we were 1-4 to no score down there. When you contrast that to last year when we were eight points up against Skellig, maybe we needed to come from behind to show when we were faced with adversity.”