Geelong pull out of Conor McKenna race and turn attention to Oisín Mullin

AFL outfit Geelong Cats are no longer interested in signing Tyrone All-Ireland winner Conor McKenna with the club focused on securing Mayo star Oisín Mullin for the 2023 season.
Mullin first committed to the club in November 2021 before changing his decision and opting to stay in Ireland. Theunderstands the two-time Young Footballer of the Year stayed in contact with the current AFL champions throughout the year and the Cats have re-tabled their offer. The 22-year-old is set to commit as a category B rookie.
As part of league equalisation efforts, the AFL ensures a cap on each club’s total player payments. While signing Conor McKenna would eat into a club’s salary cap, category B rookies sit outside of it.
The Mayo defender endured an injury-blighted 2022 due to a recurrent hamstring injury. He did play the entire game against Kerry in the All-Ireland quarter-final when they exited the championship.
Geelong currently have two Irish players on their list. Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor were recently crowned Premiership winners, joining Tadhg Kennelly in the roll of Irish champions, as they cruised to success in the Grand Final against Sydney last September.
McKenna, meanwhile, is set to make a decision over the weekend with four clubs still interested in his signature. The 26-year-old previously spent five seasons with Essendon and his former club remain a contender with St Kilda, Port Adelaide and Brisbane.