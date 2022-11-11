Geelong pull out of Conor McKenna race and turn attention to Oisín Mullin

AFL outfit Geelong Cats are no longer interested in signing Tyrone All-Ireland winner Conor McKenna with the club focused on securing Mayo star Oisín Mullin for the 2023 season.

Mullin first committed to the club in November 2021 before changing his decision and opting to stay in Ireland. The Irish Examiner understands the two-time Young Footballer of the Year stayed in contact with the current AFL champions throughout the year and the Cats have re-tabled their offer. The 22-year-old is set to commit as a category B rookie.