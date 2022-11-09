Clonmel claim shock Corn Uí Mhuirí win over Coláiste Chríost Rí

Corn Uí Mhuiri Group 4 Round 2

High School Clonmel 2-12 Coláiste Chríost Rí 0-7

Second half strikes from Callum McFadden and Senan Butler saw High School Clonmel claim their first win of the Corn Uí Mhuirí on an afternoon of sunshine and showers at Páirc Cholmáin in Old Parish. Cian Smith kicked five points from play for the Tipperary school as they pulled away from Coláiste Chríost Rí in the last quarter.

There were only three points between the teams when Smith was fouled for a penalty with thirteen minutes left. McFadden stepped up and fired an unstoppable spot kick to the top corner of the net. Butler blasted home a second four minutes from time after he was set up by captain Jack O'Neill. James Kennefick and Cian O'Sullivan caught the eye on the losing side.

Three Tommy O'Connor points (two frees) and two Cian Smith singles helped the High School into a 6-4 lead at the break. They were also guilty of five wides. Jake Forristal made a couple of fine catches but dragged a goal chance left of the target on 20 minutes. Rory Hogan (free), Oisín Whyte, Artjoms Petrov and Cian O'Sullivan pointed for Coláiste Chríost Rí.

Forristal crashed a shot off the underside of the crossbar at the start of the second half before Smith split the posts again. O'Sullivan responded with another beauty off his right boot. Two points was as close as the Cork school got.

Senan Butler's point was a contentious one as the Chríost Rí students waved the ball wide behind the goal and the High School management claimed a score. Referee Tom Mansfield awarded it. McFadden's emphatic penalty kick put the game to bed.

Scorers for High School Clonmel: S Butler 1-2, C Smith 0-5, C McFadden 1-0 pen, T O'Connor 0-3 (2fs), A McSherry 0-1.

Scorers for Coláiste Chríost Rí: R Hogan 0-3 (3fs), C O'Sullivan 0-2, O Whyte, A Petrov, R Deasy 0-1 each.

High School Clonmel: O O'Donoghue (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); S Wall (The Nire), T Walsh (The Nire), K Butler (Moyle Rovers); J O'Neill (Ardfinnan), M Corcoran (Clonmel Commercials), C McFadden (Grangemockler); M O'Reilly (Moyle Rovers), R Leahy (Clonmel Commercials); J Lawlor (Clonmel Commercials), T O'Connor (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), J Forristal (Clonmel Commercials); E Spellman (The Nire), S Butler (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), C Smith (Clonmel Commercials).

Subs: C Lynch (Clonmel Commercials) for Walsh (35), A McSherry (Clonmel Commercials) for Spellman (38), J Burke (Grangemockler) for O'Connor (57), N Deely (Clonmel Commercials) for Forristal (57), C McNamara (Clonmel Commercials) for Butler (61).

Coláiste Chríost Rí: A O'Brien Towler (Nemo Rangers); F McGorry (Nemo Rangers), E Verian (St Nicks), B Heffernan (St Nicks); O Whyte (Ballymartle), B O'Neill (Nemo Rangers), J Kennefick (St Finbarrs); R O'Neill (Nemo Rangers), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers); T Morgan (Ballincollig), R Hogan (Nemo Rangers), R Deasy (Ballymartle); A Petrov (Nemo Rangers), B Clancy-Byrne (St Nicks), C O'Sullivan (St Finbarrs).

Subs: J Madden (Nemo Rangers) for Heffernan (19), A Connolly (Ballygarvan) for R O'Neill (49).

Referee: T Mansfield (Waterford).