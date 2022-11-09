Ardscoil defy Thurles CBS rally to win thrilling Dean Ryan Cup final

TUS Dean Ryan Cup U16.5 A Hurling Final

Ardscoil Rís 3-19 Thurles CBS 1-23

Ardscoil Rís and Thurles CBS played out a captivating Dean Ryan Cup final in MacDonagh Nenagh this afternoon, with the Limerick school's ability to raise green flags being the main difference between the sides.

Two first-half goals from Ardscoil Rís full forward Eoin Begley were a big factor in the win, along with another goal within two minutes of the start of the second half from Patrick Kearney. That meant Thurles CBS were always playing catch up, but they rallied superbly to set up an absorbing finish.

Having played against the wind in the first half, the Tipperary school deployed a sweeper to try and contain the Ardscoil Rís forward division, with the sides sharing four points in the opening seven minutes with Ryne Bargary providing the points for Thurles, while Kearney and Michael Collins got on the scoresheet for Ard Scoil.

The first goal came in the eighth minute when Begley produced a beautiful flick under a contested ball to run in on goal and finish. Thurles kept their composure and reeled off the next four points to level things, 1-3 to 0-6, after 15 minutes.

But the Limerick school took control with two Darragh Gleeson frees preceding Begley's brilliant second goal in the 21st minute. Fine scores from Cillian Murphy, Marc O’Brien and a booming Jack Cosgrove point gave them a 2-10 to 0-10 advantage at the break.

Thurles wouldn’t have panicked such was the influence of the wind, but they were dealt a sucker-punch after two minutes when Patrick Kearney won a breaking ball inside the 21 to roam in on goal and finish superbly.

Despite the nine point gap, the Tipp school showed great mettle and made a game of it, with David Costigan’s fortuitous goal in the 45th minute giving them a real shot in the arm. His tame effort after a long solo run somehow squirming under the hurley of Darragh Jordan in the Ardscoil nets.

Thurles suddenly began to dominate all sectors as points flowed from Euan Murray, Robbie Ryan, Keith Loughnane and Cormac Fitzpatrick. By the time substitute Ronan O’Brien struck in the 59th minute, it was just a one-point game with the momentum going the way of the Tipp school.

But credit to Ardscoil, who managed to withstand the wave to grind out a pair of priceless frees, dispatched expertly by Darragh Gleeson and Eoin Carey. Thurles ran out of time and Ardscoil Rís had the title after a brilliant spectacle.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: Eoin Begley 2-1, Darragh Gleeson (0-7, 0-5f); Patrick Kearney 1-1, Michael Collins, Cillian Murphy 0-3 each, Marc O'Brien 0-2, Eoin Carey 0-1f, Jack Cosgrove 0-1.

Thurles CBS: Cormac Fitzpatrick 0-5f, Robbie Ryan (0-4, 0-1f), Ryne Bargary 0-4, David Costigan 1-0, Keith Loughnane 0-3, Euan Murray, Jack Lahart 0-2 each, Ronan O'Brien, Daniel McCahey, Jack Hayes 0-1 each.

ARDSCOIL RÍS: Darragh Jordan (Na Piarsaigh); Conor Ryan (Adare), James Coughlan (Ballybrown), Luke Tobin (Parteen); Eoin Brosnan (Na Piarsaigh), Eoin Carey (Cratloe), Jack Cosgrove (Ahane); Darragh Horkan (Na Piarsaigh), Marc O'Brien (Cartloe); John O'Keefe (Murroe Boher), Michael Collins (Clonlara), Darragh Gleeson (Adare); Cillian Murphy (Sixmilebridge), Eoin Begley (Clonlara), Patrick Kearney (Adare).

Subs: Malachy McKenna (Pallasgreen) for Tobin.

THURLES CBS: Sean Dempsey (Drom & Inch); Kyle O'Dowd (Durlas Óg), Toby Corbett (Upperchurch Drombane), Keelan Dunne (Durlas Óg); Daniel McCahey (Loughmore Castleiney), Evan Morris (Holycross Ballycahill), Colman Moloney (Galmoy); Euan Murray (Durlas Óg), Ryne Bargary (Boherlahan Dualla); Keith Loughnane (Durlas Óg), Cormac Fitzpatrick (Drom & Inch), David Costigan (Moycarkey Borris); Jack Lahart (Holycross Ballycahill), Robbie Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), Jack Hayes (Moycarkey Borris).

Subs: Killian Cantwell (Moycarkey Borris) for Hayes; Ronan O'Brien (Durlas Óg) for Moloney; John Broderick (Durlas Óg for Fitzpatrick.

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)