St Kilda lead the race for Conor McKenna as Tyrone ace eyes AFL return - reports

The Eglish club man has also been linked with his former club Essendon among others. 
St Kilda lead the race for Conor McKenna as Tyrone ace eyes AFL return - reports

RED HANDED: Tyrone's Conor McKenna celebrates scoring at Croke Park. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 08:49
Patrick Mulcahy

Conor McKenna has been linked to St Kilda in a potential return to AFL football in 2023.

According to reports from Mitch Cleary of Channel Seven in Australia, the former Essendon defender is set to give his AFL career a second shot after retiring and returning to Ireland during the 2020 season when he battled homesickness.

The 26-year-old returned to his native county to lead Tyrone to an All-Ireland final victory over Mayo in 2021.

Former Saints greats Robert Harvey and Lenny Hayes are on the coaching panel with recently appointed manager Ross Lyon, along with Brendon Goddard, who played 49 matches with McKenna at the Bombers.

McKenna also has links to the Saints through Irish fitness boss Nick Walsh.

Geelong were previously among the frontrunners for McKenna, but the 2022 Premiers now appear less likely to secure his services.

Essendon, Brisbane and Port Adelaide are other clubs in contention for the Eglish club man, who played 79 games and scored 20 goals in his six seasons at the Bombers.

McKenna is expected to make a decision on his AFL future within a week.

More in this section

Padraig O'Hora ahead of the game 30/10/2022 Mayo's Pádraig O'Hora opens up about mental health challenges
Stefan Okunbor 7/11/2022 Kerry's Stefan Okunbor hoping 'ridiculous bad luck' is behind him
Dublin v Antrim - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Round 3 Liam Cronin named new Cork camogie coach
<p>REIGNING CHAMPS: Limerick captain Declan Hannon lifts the Mick Mackey cup. Munster officials believe logistical difficulties stand in the way of them organising a likely sell-out game in FBD Semple Stadium, Páirc Uí Chaoimh or LIT Gaelic Grounds on a Saturday evening. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Provincial hurling finals may be played on different days

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.227 s