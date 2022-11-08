St Kilda lead the race for Conor McKenna as Tyrone ace eyes AFL return - reports

Conor McKenna has been linked to St Kilda in a potential return to AFL football in 2023.
According to reports from Mitch Cleary of Channel Seven in Australia, the former Essendon defender is set to give his AFL career a second shot after retiring and returning to Ireland during the 2020 season when he battled homesickness.
The 26-year-old returned to his native county to lead Tyrone to an All-Ireland final victory over Mayo in 2021.
Former Saints greats Robert Harvey and Lenny Hayes are on the coaching panel with recently appointed manager Ross Lyon, along with Brendon Goddard, who played 49 matches with McKenna at the Bombers.
McKenna also has links to the Saints through Irish fitness boss Nick Walsh.
Geelong were previously among the frontrunners for McKenna, but the 2022 Premiers now appear less likely to secure his services.
Essendon, Brisbane and Port Adelaide are other clubs in contention for the Eglish club man, who played 79 games and scored 20 goals in his six seasons at the Bombers.
McKenna is expected to make a decision on his AFL future within a week.