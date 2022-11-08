Kerry's Stefan Okunbor hoping 'ridiculous bad luck' is behind him

Okunbor made his senior Kerry debut in their first game of 2022, a McGrath Cup win over Limerick, but came off at half-time and didn't feature again all year
LAUNCH: Kerry’s Stefan Okunbor will take part in the Plant For The Planet Games in Kenya this month. Okunbor is currently recovering from shoulder surgery but is targeting a January comeback. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 07:00
Paul Keane

Stefan Okunbor is praying his run of 'ridiculous bad luck' is finally behind him after a torturous few years of injuries.

The 24-year-old's three-year stint in the AFL with Geelong was ruined by, as he puts it, spending 'two of them on the physio table'.

Achilles and osteitis pubis problems were among his concerns during that spell and it has been equally frustrating for the Na Gaeil man since returning this year.

A dislocated shoulder suffered weeks later set him back and just as he was closing in on a comeback, he tweaked his calf in the warm-up before the Munster semi-final against Cork and then suffered concussion in a club game.

"I was pretty much injury free coming up through the ranks," said defender Okunbor, the Munster U-20 Player of the Year in 2018. "Then my body just struggled to keep up with the pace of it and if you play sport you know that one injury leads to another and another and then you are chasing it over the course of a year.

"And the next year you are probably not right because you haven't dealt with those underlying issues and another springs up and it was a case of really chasing my body like that for three years straight.

"Thinking back now to that Cork game, I was very unfortunate. I had a couple of injuries leading up to that game but I had managed to get myself onto the panel and in the warm-up I did a calf strain and in my comeback game from that I got concussed from the throw-in and that had me out for another little while.

"It was just a domino effect, ridiculous bad luck."

After witnessing Tommy Walsh's initial struggles following his return from Australia, Kingdom fans will surely cut Okunbor plenty of slack.

For his part, the fourth year biomedical engineering student is fully committed to putting in the hard yards and ruled out the possibility of ever returning to Australia, a la Tyrone's Conor McKenna.

"I'm still young enough but, no, to be honest with you if I went back to play AFL football I'd feel like I'm going backwards in life," said Okunbor. "If I go back to Australia, I think it'd only be for a holiday."

Similarly, Okunbor, an All-Ireland minor medallist in 2016, didn't have any particular second thoughts about leaving after Geelong's recent AFL title success.

"No, definitely not," he said. "I'd be in a different mind space now if I didn't manage to win the All-Ireland, of course. But no, I'm very content. This has been a goal of mine, a dream, to do what I'm doing, so I'm very, very content with where I am."

Okunbor insisted it was no failure on his behalf that he didn't feature in the National League or Championship.

"In my first year back, I wouldn't see it like that," he said. "I think making the panel was just a testament to me getting back from every single injury I had because I don't think I had four weeks straight without being injured. There were Achilles, calf, groin, shoulder, you name it, so I was just very privileged and blessed to be part of the whole squad."

Okunbor is currently recovering from shoulder surgery but is targeting a January comeback.

"The second my body is fully fit come January, I'll be trying to my best to nail a spot on that team," he said.

* Stefan Okunbor has teamed up with Warriors for Humanity, Self Help Africa and the GPA for the Plant for the Planet Games which take place in Kenya from November 19-27. 50 male and female inter-county players have committed to participate and to raise EUR10,000 each. Funds raised will go to Self Help Africa to support the planting of trees. To support visit https://www.idonate.ie/event/planttheplanet

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

