Elated Ballymac grind out first Munster crown in 22 years 

Munster Ladies SFC final: Ballymacarbry (Waterford) 0-8 The Banner (Clare) 0-5

The Michael Ryan Cup is back home in Ballymacarbry. Sinéad Kenrick kicked four points from play as Mike Guiry's side ground out a first Munster championship in 22 years.

Bríd McMaugh, Michelle Ryan and Kellyann Hogan also got on the scoresheet as Ballymac claimed their 15th provincial title. Wing back Karen McGrath was heroic in defence and attack for the Waterford side.

Michelle McGrath and Michelle Ryan, two survivors from the team of 2000, embraced at the full time whistle. They had both lost eleven Munster finals.

McGrath lifted the trophy in front of the Ballymac faithful. "I actually can't believe it to be honest," she said. "I don't think it has really sunk in yet."

Michelle Ryan was emotional to bring back the cup named after her father. "I remember, years and years ago, Dad said that the happiest news that could ever happen was Ballymac bringing that cup back to the village," she smiled. "God knows some of us have been trying to do that with an awful long time. There's been an awful lot of hurt along the way, an awful lot of work that has gone on."

Ballymac played with the breeze in the first half and led 5-3 at the break. It took 11 minutes for Kenrick to open the scoring. She sent over three first-half points while Kellyann Hogan and Michelle Ryan also raised white flags. Banner star Niamh O'Dea struck two points from play off her left.

Banner goalkeeper Emma O'Driscoll smothered a Clare Walsh shot at the start of the second half. At the other end, Lauren Fitzpatrick saved from Sarah Ní Cheallaigh.

Bríd McMaugh finished off a fine team move on 38 minutes before Michelle McGrath blocked a Niamh O'Dea shot. Kenrick then knocked over her fourth point of the afternoon.

Ballymac struggled to put the game to bed as they registered eight wides and turned over ball high up the field. McMaugh converted a free six minutes from time to give them a two score advantage. O'Dea's third point deep into injury time made it a nervy finish for the Waterford champions but they clung on for victory.

Scorers for Ballymacarbry: S Kenrick 0-4, B McMaugh 0-2 (1f), K Hogan, M Ryan (0-1 each).

Scorers for The Banner: N O'Dea 0-3, G Nolan 0-2 (2fs).

Ballymacarbry: L Fitzpatrick; M Wall, M McGrath, G Nugent; L Mulcahy, L Ryan, K McGrath; B McMaugh, K Hogan; A Wall, Michelle Ryan, A Barron; C Walsh, S Hallinan, S Kenrick. Sub: Maeve Ryan for Hallinan (44).

The Banner: E O'Driscoll; S O'Keeffe, C Hehir, E O'Dea; S Ní Cheallaigh, C Ryan, L Ryan; L Henchy, E Burke; C Cahill, G Nolan, K Fitzgerald; S O'Donovan, N O'Dea, A Ryan. Subs: G Burke for O'Donovan (HT), A Malone for E Burke (54).