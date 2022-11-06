Ex-Clon ace O Se steals the show as An Ghaltacht edge Legion after extra time

AN GHAELTACHT 0-14 LEGION 0-11 (after extra-time)

A hungrier team performance, copper-fastened by the individual magic of ace attacker Dara O Se, saw An Ghaeltacht pull off an extra-time upset by deservedly eliminating Killarney Legion in the semi-finals of the Kerry county IFC at Austin Stack Park.

Clear underdogs coming into the contest, the westerners eventually put a succession of bad misses behind them to, first of all, bounce back from a four-point deficit in the second half to force the 20 added minutes, and then dominate from there to the finish.

Centre-forward O Se, who had a spell with Clonakilty in Cork, was a revelation on the day, notching all but one of An Ghaeltacht’s scores, including five from play, in weather conditions that were far from conducive to accurate shooting, heavy rain and a strong wind spoiling proceedings.

With a six-minute purple patch before the interval, in which they slotted over five points, Killarney Legion led by three going in at the break (0-6 to 0-3), with Padraig Lucey their top performer around the middle of the field.

Relegated from the senior ranks at the end of last season, they were in pole position for a spot in the intermediate decider when they led by two points, 0-9 to 0-7, heading into injury-time at the end of the second half, but two O Se frees earned An Ghaeltacht a late reprieve.

With Killarney Legion starting extra-time with substitute Conor Keane in the sin-bin, the West Kerry side now had the bit between their teeth, and with the outstanding O Se keeping his radar steady, from play and from frees, An Ghaeltacht advance to a final meeting with Rathmore next weekend.

Scorers for An Ghaeltacht: D O Se 0-13 (0-8fs), C O Riagain 0-1.

Scorers for Legion: J O’Sullivan 0-5 (0-4fs), J O’Donoghue 0-2 (0-1f), P Lucey, W Shine, L O’Donoghue, F Murphy (f) 0-1 each.

AN GHAELTACHT: S O Luing; C O Murchu, A MacAmhlaoibh, F O Loingsigh; C O Coileain, B O Beaglaoich, PJ MacLaimh; R O Se, Cathal O Beaglaoich; P Og O Se, D O Se, S O Conchuir; T O Se, E O Conchuir, Caoimhghin O Beaglaoich.

Subs: O O Se for T O Se, inj (9), C O Muircheartaigh for O Coileain (46), C O Riagain for Cathal O Beaglaoich (50), C O Gairbhi for Caoimhghin O Beaglaoich (56), B O Murchu for O O Se (60+3), G Mac an tSaoir for MacAmhlaoibh (71), T O Se for O Conchuir (79), Cathal O Beaglaoich for MacLaimh (80).

LEGION: B Kelly; R Leen, D O’Doherty, C Sheahan; P O’Sullivan, Danny Sheahan, J Lyne; P Lucey, D Lyne; Denis Sheahan, J O’Sullivan, C Gammell; R O’Grady, J O’Donoghue, W Shine.

Subs: L O’Donoghue for Denis Sheahan (46), C Keane for Shine (48), T Moriarty for O’Grady (48), D Fleming for P O’Sullivan (60+3), F Murphy for D Lyne, inj (64), P O’Connor for C Sheahan (70), Shine for O’Sullivan (76).

REFEREE: B O’Shea (Keel).