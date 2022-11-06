Ex-Clon ace O Se steals the show as An Ghaltacht edge Legion after extra time

Centre-forward Dara O Se, who had a spell with Clonakilty in Cork, was a revelation on the day, notching all but one of An Ghaeltacht’s scores.
Ex-Clon ace O Se steals the show as An Ghaltacht edge Legion after extra time

SHARP-SHOOTER: Former Clon star Dara O Se was in imperious form for An Ghaeltacht.

Sun, 06 Nov, 2022 - 18:16
John O’Dowd

AN GHAELTACHT 0-14 LEGION 0-11 (after extra-time) 

A hungrier team performance, copper-fastened by the individual magic of ace attacker Dara O Se, saw An Ghaeltacht pull off an extra-time upset by deservedly eliminating Killarney Legion in the semi-finals of the Kerry county IFC at Austin Stack Park.

Clear underdogs coming into the contest, the westerners eventually put a succession of bad misses behind them to, first of all, bounce back from a four-point deficit in the second half to force the 20 added minutes, and then dominate from there to the finish.

Centre-forward O Se, who had a spell with Clonakilty in Cork, was a revelation on the day, notching all but one of An Ghaeltacht’s scores, including five from play, in weather conditions that were far from conducive to accurate shooting, heavy rain and a strong wind spoiling proceedings.

With a six-minute purple patch before the interval, in which they slotted over five points, Killarney Legion led by three going in at the break (0-6 to 0-3), with Padraig Lucey their top performer around the middle of the field.

Relegated from the senior ranks at the end of last season, they were in pole position for a spot in the intermediate decider when they led by two points, 0-9 to 0-7, heading into injury-time at the end of the second half, but two O Se frees earned An Ghaeltacht a late reprieve.

With Killarney Legion starting extra-time with substitute Conor Keane in the sin-bin, the West Kerry side now had the bit between their teeth, and with the outstanding O Se keeping his radar steady, from play and from frees, An Ghaeltacht advance to a final meeting with Rathmore next weekend.

Scorers for An Ghaeltacht: D O Se 0-13 (0-8fs), C O Riagain 0-1.

Scorers for Legion: J O’Sullivan 0-5 (0-4fs), J O’Donoghue 0-2 (0-1f), P Lucey, W Shine, L O’Donoghue, F Murphy (f) 0-1 each.

AN GHAELTACHT: S O Luing; C O Murchu, A MacAmhlaoibh, F O Loingsigh; C O Coileain, B O Beaglaoich, PJ MacLaimh; R O Se, Cathal O Beaglaoich; P Og O Se, D O Se, S O Conchuir; T O Se, E O Conchuir, Caoimhghin O Beaglaoich.

Subs: O O Se for T O Se, inj (9), C O Muircheartaigh for O Coileain (46), C O Riagain for Cathal O Beaglaoich (50), C O Gairbhi for Caoimhghin O Beaglaoich (56), B O Murchu for O O Se (60+3), G Mac an tSaoir for MacAmhlaoibh (71), T O Se for O Conchuir (79), Cathal O Beaglaoich for MacLaimh (80).

LEGION: B Kelly; R Leen, D O’Doherty, C Sheahan; P O’Sullivan, Danny Sheahan, J Lyne; P Lucey, D Lyne; Denis Sheahan, J O’Sullivan, C Gammell; R O’Grady, J O’Donoghue, W Shine.

Subs: L O’Donoghue for Denis Sheahan (46), C Keane for Shine (48), T Moriarty for O’Grady (48), D Fleming for P O’Sullivan (60+3), F Murphy for D Lyne, inj (64), P O’Connor for C Sheahan (70), Shine for O’Sullivan (76).

REFEREE: B O’Shea (Keel).

More in this section

Colm Murphy scores a goal 6/11/2022 Murphy hails complete performance as Portarlington stroll to victory over Palastine
Hurl and sloitar (ball) from the Irish game of Hurling. Aghabullogue advance to Munster club intermediate camogie final
Ballymacarbry v Mourneabbey - Munster Ladies Football Senior Club Championship Final Elated Ballymac grind out first Munster crown in 22 years 
<p>SHADOWING: Naas' Dermot Hanafin and Shane Walsh of Kilmacud Crokes. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane</p>

Kilmacud Crokes turn on the style to dispatch Naas

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.287 s