Murphy hails complete performance as Portarlington stroll to victory over Palastine

Portarlington 3-19 Palatine 0-9

PORTARLINGTON football boss Martin Murphy felt his side’s demolition of Palatine by a massive 19-point margin at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday, was the most complete team performance since his charges narrow 1-11 to 0-12 loss to Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes in last year’s Leinster Club semi-final.

Having watched his right flank attackers Rioghan Murphy and Colm Murphy tear the Palatine defence to shreds, scoring a combined 3-8, 3-7 from play, Murphy said Port “have the quality to play the transition game".

"When we turn over the ball we get players forward,” he said.

Referencing 19-year-old left half forward Rioghan Murphy’s 2-2 from open play, the Port boss said: “He is a star in the making, with three Laois SFC medals.”

Colm Murphy, Port’s No 15 top-scored with 1-6.

Murphy said: “The three points we scored before the 29th and 33rd minutes (before half time) gave us impetus. We knew at half time we needed the first 10 minutes of the second half a real leathering.”

And that’s what happened, as having led 0-11 to 0-5, they struck for a goal on 35 minutes when Ronan Coffey’s long ball from midfield found Colm Murphy inside the Palatine defence and he drilled the ball to the net.

Rioghan Murphy’s well-taken brace of green flags followed later in the half as Palatine were forced into the area of damage limitation. The home side lost their best forward outlet just before the half hour when the impressive Conor Crowley was injured in an accidental clash with Port goalie Scott Osbourne.

When the visitors forward Jordan Fitzpatrick pointed from play on 41 minutes all six Portarlington forwards had scored. Wing back Jason Moore also chipped in with 0-2 and midfielder Séan Byrne with a superb point from midfield also made the scoresheet.

Palatine centre forward Shane O’Neill scored a commendable 0-6, one point from a sideline being a real gem. Left half back Ciarán Moran also had a fine game, being rewarded with a second half point. But Pado Flynn’s men were simply outclassed on the day in what was the ‘clash of the sashes’ – both clubs sport a green sash on their jerseys. Left half back Ciarán Moran also stood out for the Palatine side, raising a second half white flag.

This result sets up a rematch of last year’s last between Port and Crokes on Saturday week in Croke Park.

Scorers for Portarlington: C Murphy 1-6, 0-1f, R Murphy 2-2, D Murphy 0-3, 0-2f, J Moore, A Ryan, J Fitzpatrick 0-2 each, R Coffey, S Byrne 0-1 each.

Scorers for Palatine: S O’Neill 0-6, 0-3f, 0-1 sideline, J Egan 0-2, 0-1 mark, C Moran 0-1.

Portarlington: S Osbourne; C Bennett, D Bennett, A Mohan; S Mulpeter, R Piggott, J Moore; P O’Sullivan, S Byrne; A Ryan, R Coffey, R Murphy; J Fitzpatrick, D Murphy, C Murphy. Subs: D Slevin for Coffey (47); E McCann for C Murphy (51); C Slevin for Moore (51); C Ryan for Ryan (53); J Fullam for O’Sullivan (57).

Palatine: C Kearney; C O’Doherty, D Fitzpatrick, G Healy; C Duff, C Lawlor, C Moran; J Kane, F Kavanagh; T Sheehan, S O’Neill, B McMahon; A Kehoe, J Egan, C Crowley. Subs: C O’Neill for Crowley (injured) (29); S Reilly for Fitzpatrick (h/t); C Parle for Sheehan (h/t); P Kelly for Duff (39); S Woods for Kehoe (48).

Referee: C Reilly (Meath).