Sarfields exit Munster championship after pulsating Scariff clash 

MUNSTER CAMOGIE SENIOR CLUB SEMI FINAL

SCARIFF-OGONELLOE 0-16 SARSFIELDS 1-11

In one of the best Camogie matches seen in quite a while it is the reigning Munster Champions Scariff-Ogonelloe who move into another provincial final after a titanic, fast-paced tussle with Sarsfields of Cork.

This game had everything one would want from a match, full of endeavour with hooks, blocks and tackles being the key attributes in Scariff-Ogonelloe's success.

A pulsating opening half that saw fourteen white flags all of the upmost quality ended with Scariff-Ogonelloe taking an interval lead of two points to the dressing room on a scoreline of 0-8 to 0-6. Patrons were treated to some fantastic scores but two in particular really stood out.

In the 13th minute corner forward Kate Fennessy won a ball out on the far touchline. Surrounded by no less than four defenders she jinked her way through with sensational footwork before cutting in and striking on the run over the black spot.

Not to be outdone, Aoife Power caught a sliotar amongst a forest of ash before slotting over off the hurley in one fluid movemen to roars of approval from the large home crowd.

The second period was as intense a battle as one could imagine with both teams throwing their bodies on the line in pursuit of glory.

Sarsfields came roaring back into the contest when in the 38th minute Maeve McCarthy rattled the net after catching a ball on the edge of the square before blasting home to level the contest.

The response from Scariff-Ogonelloe epitomised why they remain unbeaten in Provincial action.

Landing the next four scores in quick succession ensured they would advance to another decider in what was a truly epic contest with a monster Aisling Corbett free from seventy yards the highlight, lifting the roof off the stands as the crowd came to life.

Overall worthy winners, Scariff-Ogonelloe will now meet familiar foes Drom and Inch next Sunday in what should be another mouth-watering classic.

Scorers for Scariff-Ogonelloe: M Scanlon (0-5 4f), A Power (0-4,) A Corbett (0-3 2f 1 45,) A Walsh(0-2),L O'Donnell,A Rodgers(0-1).

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Lynch( 0-5 3f, 2 45),M McCarthy(1-1),O Mullins, K Fennessy(0-2), K Sheehan(0-1).

Scariff-Ogonelloe: R Daly,H McGee,S Daly,A McGee,C Doyle,R Minogue,A Barrett,A Walsh,L Daly,J Daly,M Scanlon,L O'Donnell,A Rodgers,A Power,L Grady.

Subs: A Corbett for Daly(40mins),C McNamara for Grady (60 mins).

Sarsfields: M Lynch,M Mullins,S Hurley,T Elliot,R Roche,E Murphy,A McNamara,A Fitzgerald,C Mullins,E Woods,O Mullins,C Lynch,K Fennessy,M McCarthy,K Sheehan.

Subs: L Dunlea for T Elliot(HT), H Herilhy for E Woods (HT).

Referee: Mike Ryan, Tipperary.