Roscrea power past Ballysaggart, Inniscarra await in Munster semi 

Munster Club IHC quarter-final

Roscrea 4-21 Ballysaggart 0-15

A blistering start to the second half by Roscrea swept the Tipp champions to an impressive win over Ballysaggart of Waterford in the Munster Club intermediate hurling quarter final at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday.

A lively first half saw Roscrea ahead at half-time 1-11 to 0-12, their goal by Shane Fletcher coming after just two minutes but Ballysaggart lost inter-county midfielder Shane Bennett to injury just before the break, a huge loss to the Waterford side.

Their challenge collapsed at the start of the second half as Roscrea hit them for 2-5 in a blistering nine-minute spell. Sam Conlon got the first goal after two minutes and Luke Cashin added another three minutes later as Roscrea surged 3-16 to 0-13 clear after 39 minutes.

There was no way back for Ballysaggart.

Conor Sheedy hit Roscrea’s fourth goal after 44 minutes to send them forward to the semi-final against Inniscarra of Cork on Nov 19th.

Roscrea’s Jason Gilmartin and Ballysaggart’s Liam O Gorman both got red cards after an injury time incident at the finish It was an impressive showing by Roscrea whose inside forward line bagged 3-9 between them, Conor Sheedy, Sam Conlon and Shane Fletcher all having starring roles.

Luke Cashin, Darragh Tynan, Daniel Ryan, Shane Davis and goalie Daryl Ryan also played big parts in the win.

The loss of Shane Bennett was a devastating blow to Ballysaggart for whom Stephen Bennett, Stephen Mangan, John Roche, and Darren Meagher were best.

Scorers for Roscrea: C Sheedy(1-6), L Cashin(1-6,2fs), S Conlon(1-2), S Fletcher(1-1), E Fitzpatrick(0-2), A Tynan, D Tynan, D Ryan, J Gilmartin(0-1 each);

Scorers for Ballysaggart: Stephen Bennett(0-9,6fs), Shane Bennett, S Mangan(0-2 each), D Meagher, J Roche(0-1 each);

Roscrea: Daryl Ryan; S Davis, K McMahon, J Synott; M Campion, D O Connor, D Tynan; Daniel Ryan, J Fitzpatrick; A Tynan, L Cashin, E Fitzpatrick; C Sheedy, S Fletcher, S Conlon.

Subs: J Carroll for Conlon(44mins), J Gilmartin for Fletcher(45mins), C Phelan for Synott(48mins), K Lee for J Fitzpatrick(48mins), C Shanahan for Cashin(56mins);

Balllysaggart: M Ryan; L O Gorman, D Meagher, J O Brien; J Roche, S Ryan, S Mangan; Shane Bennett, K Bennett; R Walsh, R Bennett, K Cashel; Stephen Bennett, K Fennessy, J Ryan.

Subs: T Nugent for Shane Bennett(32mins), J Cunningham for Cashel(57mins), E O Brien for Fennessy(57mins), S Nugent for J Ryan(59mins), C O Gorman for Walsh( 59mins);

Ref: S Stokes, Cork