Dessie Hutchinson: Waterford still All-Ireland contenders

Dessie Hutchinson has insisted that Waterford haven't become a bad team overnight, claiming they deserve to be in the All-Ireland conversation for 2023.

The All-Star nominee is optimistic about the Deise's chances under Davy Fitzgerald who will return for a second spell in charge.

Fitzgerald replaces Liam Cahill who guided Waterford to the 2020 All-Ireland final, a 2021 semi-final and National League success earlier this year.

Waterford were billed as genuine MacCarthy Cup contenders after the league win but slumped badly in the Championship and then lost Cahill who agreed to take over his native Tipperary.

Attacker Hutchinson, preparing for Ballygunner's first defence of their Munster SHC title against Kilruane MacDonaghs on Sunday, admitted Waterford probably 'went as far as we could with Liam' but is adamant they can launch another All-Ireland assault next season.

Asked if he felt Waterford were strong contenders after the league win, Hutchinson said: "Of course. And I still think Waterford are All-Ireland contenders. I don't think we turned into a bad team overnight or anything like that. Last summer is after happening and look, we've a bit of freshness to look forward to now.

"But I still think we'll be All-Ireland contenders. That's the main aim in Waterford - to win the All-Ireland. Coming off the back of a brilliant club campaign, and a good National League, personally I felt very good, felt in a really good place. My hurling was the best it's been in a while. As the year went on, it filtered out a little bit."

Cahill initially knocked back the opportunity to manage Tipperary for the 2022 season, preferring to continue with Waterford, though he jumped at the Premier opportunity when it arose the second time.

"When the call came about Liam going back to Tipperary, you felt like it was going to happen, especially after him not going there last year," said Hutchinson. "I think we kind of half expected it when we heard the news Colm Bonnar was gone from Tipperary.

"Maybe it was the right thing, for that to happen, because we went as far as we could with Liam and things might have got a bit, 'What do we do next?' In fairness to Liam, we were after losing a Munster final, an All-Ireland final and an All-Ireland semi-final, all to Limerick, and then we had three bad weeks last summer and that determined how Liam's time ended.

"It was unfortunate but we were unlucky, we came up against an unbelievable Limerick team over the last three years and we lost to them three times in a row."

Hutchinson, an AIB All-Ireland club winner with Ballygunner earlier in the year, said it has been fatiguing jumping from game to game for club and county, particularly as he is a dual club player for Ballygunner and the Gaultier footballers.

The former soccer professional didn't rule out taking an extended break before returning to duty with Waterford though he is generally excited about the prospect of working under Fitzgerald.

"As a player and a supporter in Waterford, it's an exciting time again because there's a freshness about Waterford and knowing Davy, I don't know him that well, but from other teams and what I've heard, he'll set up everything in his power to help Waterford win an All-Ireland and I get the feeling myself from Davy and the rest of his management team that that is going to be the aim. He's going to put everything in place for us to go, please God, as far as we can with him."

Hutchinson acknowledged that, in hindsight, the small break between winning the National League and beginning the Championship may have cost Waterford last season.

"We probably should have maybe, not celebrated but enjoyed it a little bit more, maybe took a few more days to freshen the mind before going back at it. But we didn't do that. We went straight into Championship. Maybe we were in the same mindset for too long, probably should have taken a little bit of a break."

On this weekend's challenge with Ballygunner, Hutchinson talked up opponents Kilruane.

"I think they are still going to be on that huge high after winning Tipperary for the first time in a long time. They are a good side, a big physical side who are going to cause us problems so we need to be ready for that."