Sean O'Donoghue is the new Cork hurling captain

Seán O'Donoghue of Cork during the 2021 Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 10:35
Cian Locke

New Cork senior hurling manager Pat Ryan has named Sean O'Donoghue of Inniscarra as his captain for the 2023 campaign. 

O'Donoghue succeeds Blarney's Mark Coleman in the role having served as vice-captain in 2022 for outgoing manager Kieran Kingston.

O'Donoghue, 26, has been a member of the Cork panel since 2015. He made his championship debut in 2018 and has since been a regular member of the Cork full-back line. He was an All-Star nominee when Cork reached the 2021 final. 

Last month O'Donoghue helped his club to victory in the Cork Premier Intermediate Championship, defeating Castlemartyr after a replay. 

#Cork GAA
