Kevin O'Donovan urges Cork to reject U17/U19 inter-county age grade recommendation 

Cork GAA secretary Kevin O’Donovan wants the county to reject the recommendation of the Croke Park taskforce to have U19 as the last inter-county age grade before senior.

U17 and U19 is the preferred inter-county option of the Croke Park taskforce, but O’Donovan, who is in favour of U18 and U20/21, says the Croke Park combination leaves too many gaps that county boards must then step in and fill by establishing development squads, as is the case presently.

At last week’s special Cork county board meeting to hear clubs’ preferred age grades, there was an overwhelming majority in favour of restoring minor to U18 at inter-county level, accompanied by either the status quo of U20 or the old U21 grade done away with at the end of the last decade.

Cork secretary O’Donovan is of the same view.

“U17 and U19, which looks like being proposed, I hope Cork would reject. I hope Cork would actually consider a countermotion of U18 and U20/21,” said O’Donovan.

“I’ll never die over U20 or U21, never sure which is the right one. If you go to U21, there is more of an overlap with the senior inter-county team, but you get more development.

“If you go to U20, there is less of an overlap and so it is easier, but you reduce the development by a year. It’s a toss of a coin really and I don’t know the answer.”

What he is far more certain of are the issues that will continue to arise if U17 is kept as the minor age grade at inter-county and U20 drops to U19.

“The problem with U17 and U19, and the problem currently with U17 and U20 is we [Cork officials] are, on a daily basis, having a discussion about our inter-county players. This year’s two very good minor teams, we have to look at those players’ development and they are now looking at a gap of 17 to 20 where we have to form some kind of a development squad at U18 because they won’t be good enough to make the Cork U20 squad next year, and they need further development.

“And if you don’t develop inter-county players on a continuous pathway, they are just going to get injured. And you know the injuries we have had at inter-county level in recent years. You can’t take them off that treadmill.

“We all want them to play with their clubs, but they must have inter-county preparation by their side all the time in terms of support because they are training at such a high level. So, we have a problem there and we have a gap there at U18. We have to fill it. We have to form some kind of a development squad there.”

Should Croke Park succeed at next year’s Congress in voting through the U17/U19 combo, O’Donovan warns that crevices will quickly appear in the large space between U19 and senior as all bar the exceptional few 19-year-olds will be ready to step into a senior inter-county squad.

“If you have U17/U19, then we are looking at players at 20, 21 not ready for senior squads. You’ll say send them back to their clubs, but in fairness to the clubs they are facing into a well-earned break at the moment and hopefully for the next five months until the county leagues begin in March.

“It sounds sincere to bring inter-county age grades down to reduce the overlap with clubs, but what you form is development gaps and that forces us to come into the gap with more squads, which is the last thing clubs want. So, you have the opposite effect of what you wanted.”

O’Donovan’s comments chime with those of new Cork U20 hurling manager Ben O’Connor. The three-time All-Ireland winner told this newspaper last month that U18 and U21 should never have been touched in the first place.

Cork vice-chairman Pat Horgan is another whose preference is for U18 and U21.

“U19 is simply wrong,” Horgan was recently quoted in the Examiner. “It is too much of a gap as the last age group before senior. Not every county will produce a David Clifford-type player who can seamlessly fall in with the seniors. We need to continue their development until at least 20 or 21 to give them a chance to make senior panels.

“If U19 is carried, you are going to have 19-year-olds on an extended senior panel, a huge amount of them, and they will be at a loss to their clubs for months of the year.”