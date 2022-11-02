Diarmuid O'Sullivan: Concerts in the Páirc, Pat Ryan's inherited squad and Patrick Horgan longevity 

Former Cork hurling selector Diarmuid O'Sullivan insists there can never be a repeat of the decision to displace county teams from Pairc Ui Chaoimh to accommodate concerts.

O'Sullivan was part of the Kieran Kingston-led Cork setup that had to face Clare in Thurles last May in the Munster SHC, despite initially having home advantage.

The Cork footballers were also discommoded and forced to play Kerry in the Munster SFC at Pairc Ui Rinn due to the Ed Sheeran concerts.

O'Sullivan's hurlers lost to Clare by two points and ultimately finished third in the group, three points behind leaders Clare.

The three-time All-Ireland winner revisited the issue ahead of Pairc Ui Chaoimh's hosting of a Munster Rugby v South Africa Select XV on November 10.

O'Sullivan agreed with the suggestion that such a fixture, or event such as a concert, could never again force a Cork team to concede home advantage.

"One hundred percent, absolutely one hundred percent," said O'Sullivan at the announcement that Pinergy is the official presenting partner for the historic rugby fixture.

"To be fair, the footballers got the game in Pairc Ui Rinn and they performed admirably. Yes, they did not get the victory but they gave it everything they had for 60 minutes until they ran out of a small bit of steam so you have to admire that.

"But definitely, in terms of ourselves, it does impact, because you would have got 35 or 36,000 down in the Pairc for the Clare game.

"I know the Cork support is similar to the Munster Rugby support when they get behind them. Travelling to Thurles was a bit different obviously, the crowd wasn't there. It is definitely a motivating factor (having home advantage), you want to win your home games, you want to have your game at home and I think we did fall foul of that."

Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan assured in May that, in the future, 'concerts won't be in conflict with our senior inter-county teams and their championship dates'.

One solution is to keep Pairc Ui Chaoimh exclusively for the GAA each summer.

"I am not going to enter that debate but you don't need to be a genius to work it out at the same time," said O'Sullivan.

The Kingston-led management team stood down in July despite the early expectation that they would stay on.

"It was very close," revealed O'Sullivan. "Could we have stayed? Absolutely. Did the players want us to stay? Absolutely. I just felt we had given five years (overall) to the thing, myself and Kieran, so ultimately we haven't achieved our goal but it wasn't for the want of trying."

O'Sullivan, noting that Cork had '58 opportunities' to score but registered just 1-21 in their narrow All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Galway, claimed new manager Pat Ryan has inherited a highly competitive group that is on the cusp of success.

"There is huge potential, there are a lot of very good players coming through," said O'Sullivan, pointing to the rich talent already emerging from the successful U-20 teams of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

"It will take time but some of the guys have 12 months of experience now of what it takes to get up to senior inter-county standard.

"There is going to be another group probably then coming behind them as well, of six, seven, eight players that might take a further 12 months.

"So there has to be patience but I think with that patience there can be optimism as well knowing we are not far away, it's not that far away. A ball either side of the post this year and things might have been different for Cork hurling supporters.

"Patience is key, the panel is there. I think Pat will have to be allowed time to put his own stamp on it to see where he wants to take things, see what he wants to do with the team and I think due to Pat's success at U-20 level that he will be awarded that time by the Cork hurling supporters."

Veteran attacker Patrick Horgan has indicated he wishes to continue under the new management despite being dropped from the team for a spell during the Championship.

"He definitely still has a role to play for Cork under Pat Ryan and his team," said O'Sullivan. "He'll get his opportunity again. I'd say he'll stay around until he's 45, until someone tells him he has to go! That's the kind of guy he is."

Asked if he regretted not starting Horgan, the Championship's all-time leading scorer, against Galway, O'Sullivan shrugged.

"God, if we could get a lot of days back in our life it would change a lot of things. Look, at the end of the day, we as a management team had made a decision that Tim (O'Mahony) was going to operate in that role. It wasn't an out and out 14 role, but Tim was going to operate that position. We made a decision, we stood by our decision and people will question it rightly or wrongly."