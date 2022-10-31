Moycullen hero Peter Cooke could return to Galway fold in 2023

Moycullen’s county final hero Peter Cooke could be available to Galway next year as Pádraic Joyce’s men bid to go one better in their quest for All-Ireland glory.

The towering midfielder, whose fisted goal four minutes from time dramatically secured Moycullen’s second county title against Salthill/Knocknacarra, was not part of Galway’s march to this year’s All-Ireland final as he is based in the United States for work.

But the 26-year-old, who made his senior debut for Galway in 2016, has commuted back as much as possible for Moycullen and after being the key man in several of their wins on the way to Sunday’s final, he struck the winning score in the decider to deny John O’Mahony’s men.

He missed their historic first win two years ago as he had by then moved to the United States. He works for cyber security firm TitanHQ which is based in Salthill but a large portion of its customers are based across the United States.

“It doesn’t get much better,” he said after Sunday’s 1-10 to 1-9 win. “It’s my first, I was away for the last one so the high now is very nice. Maybe not the ideal way to win a game but we ground it out, we knew it would be a tough task and we’re very happy to get across the line.”

The goal came when Owen Gallagher, the former Antrim player who has now made his mark with Moycullen and Galway, fired in a high ball which hung in the air as Salthill goalkeeper Ruairi Lavelle advanced, and Cooke managed to get a fist to it — not that he is able to describe much about the priceless score!

Peter Cooke of Moycullen in action against Eoghan Deeley of Salthill/Knocknacarra during the Galway County Senior Club Football Championship Final match between Salthill Knocknacarra and Moycullen at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile

“You’ll have to tell me! I got smashed in the face, the ball hit my palm, the next thing I knew, I was getting up and the ball was in the back of the net. Seeing the wave of the green flag, I’ll take that.

“It’s great to be involved in days like this, you never want to miss out on them. The GAA is a big part of all of our lives and Moycullen is a great community,” he added.

There is a Connacht club championship now to be considered between work in the USA and trying to take Moycullen into more unchartered waters — the provincial campaign did not take place when they won it in 2020.

Cooke came back and played for the county in 2021 and his return for 2023 would be a huge boost for Joyce and Galway, not least as they will commence the year without key players Kieran Molloy (cruciate) and All-Star Liam Silke (working in New Zealand).

It is believed Joyce has chatted to Cooke about his availability and it remains to be seen if it can be made possible, but for now he’s going to savour his first county senior medal.

“I’m not sure yet, I’d love to be involved with Galway, obviously they had a great year last year, and we’ll see what the New Year brings. Today though is for Moycullen and we’ll see what happens, tomorrow is another day.

“We celebrated the last one and we’ll definitely celebrate this one twice as well, so it’s going to be a great couple of days.”