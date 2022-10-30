There was a man-of-the-match display from Adrian Breen in Sunday’s Limerick SHC final. He scored 2-3 from play - his stunning goals one of the primary reasons Na Piarsaigh saw off defending champions Kilmallock.

Alongside Peter Casey, who shot seven points from play, Breen was a standout player in helping to seal a seventh county final victory for Na Piarsaigh.

An All-Ireland medallist with Limerick and with his club, Breen has the distinction of featuring in every one of those deciders.

“Pure ecstasy," he said. “I’ve been on all seven winning ones, and a few losing ones as well. I remember our manager (Kieran Bermingham) was captain of our first one in 2011. I was 19.

“Cathal King, Kevin Downes were there too, and a lot of the other lads would have come in just the years after.

“This is a relatively young club, 1968 we were founded. But really the senior titles only started since 2011. We feel we are building a winning culture. Long may it last.

“This team has got a new lease of life with some young players. Four of our starting 15 - Evan Condon, Emmet McEvoy, Sean Long and Keith Dempsey - it is their first county final and it is fantastic for the group to have that new blood.”

Patrickswell dethroned them in last year’s semi-final.

“We felt we let ourselves down. I felt I let the team down," said Breen. "We set out from the very start of this year, even going into a meeting we had in-house last year, we weren’t going to let that happen again. Not let it define our season.

“There is a lot of experience in this group, we were able to believe in what we were building all year and it came to fruition. The group is so hungry, if we are not there or thereabouts every year, we are just craving it so much.

“Lads put in so much time in terms of their diet, sleep, the amount of gym work, the amount of training, going all the way back to January. I know a lot of other clubs do as well. We have such a collective unit here that are so driven.”

His sixth and 32nd minute goals were game defining and Breen sounded like a man who knew as much as he recalled their impact.

“The first one, I was released into a bit of space," he said. "Barry Hennessy is such a formidable ‘keeper, I had to navigate a way around him and flick it past him. I didn’t have too much time. So it was more instinctive.

“The second one, I had a bit more time. The ball was slightly under-hit, I managed to catch it. What the lads have been preaching to me all week is collect that ball and take the man on. That is exactly what I did. I didn’t manage to get the cleanest strike away but it went in between the posts.

“It managed to give us a little bit of a platform to kick on. Instead of going into the dressing-room with a four point gap, all of a sudden it was seven. It gave us a small bit more breathing space to settle down and believe in our process.”

They can plan now for a Munster club semi-final against the winners of Ballygunner and Kilruane MacDonaghs.

“We will certainly take 24/48 hours for this to sink in,” added the Quality Assurance Manager. “Reclaiming this title was obviously the primary goal going into 2022. We have achieved that now, so we can soak that in.

“Definitely we feel like we can match up against any team in the county and Please God whoever we meet, we will give them a good game on the day.

“Hopefully there are a few more steps left in us this season.”