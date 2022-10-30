Fogarty hat trick helps Lorrha-Dorrha to Tipperary IHC crown 

Relegated last year it was a speedy return to the new Premier Intermediate division for Lorrha
MOVING UP: Relegated last year it was a speedy return to the new Premier Intermediate division for Lorrha. Pic: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 18:25
Michael Dundon

Tipperary IHC final: Lorrha-Dorrha 4-15 Moneygall 3-12 

Christy Fogarty bagged a hat-trick of goals as Lorrha-Dorrha won their second Tipperary intermediate hurling title, comprehensively beating Moneygall at Semple Stadium, Thurles yesterday.

Relegated last year it was a speedy return to the new Premier Intermediate division for Lorrha. Fogarty got Lorrha off to a whirlwind start with two goals in three minutes. They were 2-4 to 0-2 ahead when Philip Fanning netted to raise Moneygall hopes but at half-time Lorrha led 2-10 to 1-5.

Moneygall started the second half well with four points to Lorrha’s two but then Fogarty completed his hat-trick on 45 minutes for a 3-13 to 1-9 lead for Lorrha Again Moneygall responded, Bob Kenny netting after 49 minutes but Patrick ”Bonnar” Maher set the seal on the Lorrha win with their 4th goal after 57 minutes.

Fogarty’s hat-trick was a Man of the Match performance for the winners, but Brian Hogan, Eoin McIntyre, Cian Hogan and goalie Kevin Haugh also had big games.

For Moneygall, Adam Hogan, Conor Tyan, Bob Kenny, Roddy Teehan and Sean Kenneally did best.

Scorers for Lorrha-Dorrha: Christopher Fogarty( 3-0); P Maher(1-1), B Hogan(0-4, 4fs),Colm Fogarty(0-4,3fs),E McIntyre(0-3), C Hogan(0-2), N McIntyre(0-1);

Scorers for Moneygall: J Fogarty(0-7,6fs), S Kenneally(1-2), B Kenny(1-1), P Fanning(1-0), M Fanning, B Toohey(0-1 each);

Lorrha: K Hough; T Duggan, D O Donoghue, D O Meara; D Guinan, B Hogan, M Dolan; B McIntyre, A O Meara; D Fogarty, C Hogan, E McIntyre; Christopher Fogarty, Patrick Maher, Colm Fogarty. Subs: M O Gorman for A O Meara(42mins), R O Meara for O Gorman (57mins), G Houlihan for Duggan (59mins), C Moylan for Christopher Fogarty (61mins), C Hogan for O Donoghue (61mins);

Moneygall: C Quinlan; C Greene, C Kennedy, L Carroll; G Kirwan, A Hogan, R Teehan; C Ryan, P Fogarty; B Kenny, B Toohey, J Fogarty; S Kenneally, P Fanning, A Ryan; Subs: M Fanning for A Ryan (39mins), M Greene for Kirwan (41mins), T Devereaux for Fanning (41mins), D Maher for P Fogarty (56mins);

Ref: J O Grady, Rosegreen

