Na Piarsaigh dethrone Kilmallock to claim seventh title in Limerick

Na Piarsaigh 3-23

Kilmallock 2-15

Na Piarsaigh claimed their seventh Bon Secours Limerick senior hurling championship title at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

The pre-match favourites, who won their first title in 2011 and were captained that day by current manager Kieran Bermingham, proved too strong for the titleholders Kilmallock.

Played on their pristine new pitch surface, a pair of goals from man-of-the-match Adrian Breen at the start and the finish of the first-half ensured the former All-Ireland club champions got safely over the line.

That was, in spite of a trio of goals at the death - two of these for Kilmallock. It didn’t, however, alter what was a substantial winning margin of 11 points.

There was one enforced change on the Na Piarsaigh team with Sean Long replacing injured corner-back Jerome Boylan.

In the first minute Graeme Mulcahy split the posts. But the next two scores went the way of Na Piarsaigh. And when Adrian Breen combined with Conor Boylan for a goal after just six minutes, they led 1-2 to 0-2.

Na Piarsaigh continued to find the target through Daithi Dempsey, Peter Casey and William Henn to open up a five point gap.

Kilmallock responded with much-needed points in the next attack from Robbie Hanley and wing-back Paddy O’Loughlin.

Ronan Lynch planted a long-range free for the Caherdavin side to lead, 1-6 to 0-5 after quarter of an hour.

Kilmallock kept responding but they couldn’t close the gap anymore than three.

It was a four-point game as the first-half came to its conclusion. However, Kilmallock’s situation worsened in stoppage as Adrian Breen struck for his second goal in the 32nd minute - he did well to collect the sliotar after Peter Casey, under pressure, was robbed of possession.

Na Piarsaigh in front 2-13 to 0-12 at the break, and just the one wide on each side.

Coming out in the second-half was going to be difficult for Kilmallock after the sucker-punch goal, and it was sloppy to begin with - with wides coming on both sides.

The game slowly started to pull away from them.

Peter Casey reeled off points from sort of angles and midway through the second-half there were 10 points between the teams, 2-19 to 0-15.

As the contest came to its inevitable conclusion, Kilmallock pulled a goal back through a 20 metre free from substitute Conor Hanley Clarke. And they nabbed a second a couple of minutes later through another substitute, Killian Hayes.

Not to be outdone, Dáithí Dempsey availed of a high delivery to blast to the net for the final act.

Na Piarsaigh will play either Ballygunner or Kilruane MacDonaghs in the Munster club championship semi-final next month.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: A Breen (2-3), K Downes (0-6 frees) and P Casey (0-7 each), D Dempsey (1-1), R Lynch (0-2 frees), M Foley, K Dempsey and W Henn (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilmallock: M Houlihan (frees) and G Mulcahy (0-4 each), C Hanley Clarke (1-1 frees), K Hayes (1-0), D Woulfe and R Hanley (0-2 each), Paddy O’Loughlin and P O’Brien (0-1 each).

NA PIARSAIGH: E Condon; M Foley, M Casey, C King; R Lynch, E McEvoy, S Long; W O’Donoghue (Capt), K Dempsey; C Boylan, K Downes, D Dempsey; W Henn, P Casey, A Breen.

Subs: E Gilvarry for K Dempsey (56), G Synnott for C King (59), T Grimes for R Lynch (60).

KILMALLOCK: B Hennessy; M O’Loughlin, A Costello, D Joy; P O’Brien, G O’Mahony, Paddy O’Loughlin; Philip O’Loughlin, R Hanley; M Houlihan, G Mulcahy, P O’Reilly, O O’Reilly (Capt), S O’Brien, D Woulfe.

Subs: K O’Donnell for Philip O’Loughlin (37), R Egan for M Houlihan (42), C Hanley Clarke for D Woulfe (42), K Hayes for P O’Reilly (58).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Ballylanders).