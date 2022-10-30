Conor Gleeson shoots The Nire to back-to-back Waterford titles 

The Nire 0-10

Rathgormack 0-8

Conor Gleeson gave a man-of-the-match display as The Nire won back-to-back Conway Cups at a windy Walsh Park.

Despite playing some of the game with a dislocated shoulder, the Waterford hurler shot four points for the Ballymacarbry men (three from play) including a marvellous 40 metre effort in the second half with three Rathgormack defenders around him.

"The game was delicately poised at that stage," explained Nire boss Michael Ryan. "Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Talent does what it can but genius does what it must. That gave everybody a lift and put us on course for home."

Rathgormack tried three different defenders on Gleeson but to no avail. As well as his four points, he was fouled four times.

Aaron Ryan struck three from play for the Ballymacarbry men including the clincher two minutes into injury time. Midfield duo Sean Walsh and Tholom Guiry dominated the skies while Jamie Barron covered every blade of grass.

It's just the second time that The Nire have gone back-to-back. "We've been told about the teams in 1993 and 1994," Gleeson remarked. "It's great to achieve what they did."

Captain James McGrath hailed manager Michael Ryan after lifting the cup. "He gave a speech in the dressing room on Friday night and most of us wanted to go out and play the county final after it."

Rathgormack lost their third county final in a row. The green and red rued eleven wides. In a tense finish, they battered the Nire goal in search of an injury time winner but couldn't find a way through fifteen yellow and blue shirts. Tom Barron and Tholom Guiry made big interceptions for the leaders.

Rathgormack played with the strong wind in the first half and raced three points up after seven minutes. Jason Curry converted a free before Conor Murray and Stephen Curry split the posts from play.

Conor Gleeson got The Nire on the scoreboard in the eighth minute before Dermot Ryan popped over two frees. Sean Walsh gave an exhibition of high fielding as he made three first half marks. Tholom Guiry also claimed two kickouts.

Billy Power put Rathgormack back in front with a 40 metre effort on 23 minutes. Gleeson levelled again from a tight angle before Aaron Ryan sent The Nire ahead for the first time.

Rathgormack were guilty of seven first half wides with the elements. Wing back Glen Power levelled matters for the third time after Billy Power found him with a gorgeous crossfield ball. Five points apiece at the break.

Five minutes into the second half, Gleeson swung over a wonder point from 40 metres off his right. He added a free to make it 7-5.

Jason Curry got Rathgormack's first point of the second period but Jamie Barron responded at the other end.

Conor Murray brought it back to a single point entering the last quarter with his second of the afternoon. With ten minutes left, Dermot Ryan found Aaron Ryan off a quick 45 and he raised a white flag (0-9 to 0-7).

Rathgormack defender Cathal Crowch was black carded six minutes from time for a pull down on Gleeson. Dermot Ryan and Gleeson missed frees before Gleeson went off with a shoulder injury.

A Jason Gleeson free left a point in it two minutes into injury time. Sean Walsh won a free off the next kickout to ease the pressure on the Nire goal. Jamie Barron worked the ball up to Aaron Ryan and he punched the air as his shot sailed between the uprights. An eleventh county title for The Nire.

Scorers for The Nire: C Gleeson 0-4 (1f), A Ryan 0-3, D Ryan 0-2 (2fs), J Barron 0-1.

Scorers for Rathgormack: C Murray, J Curry (1f) 0-2 each, G Power, B Power, S Curry, J Gleeson (f) 0-1 each.

The Nire: S Ryan; S Boyce, T Barron, J Mulcahy; D Ryan, J McGrath, F Hallinan; S Walsh, T Guiry; J Barron, D Guiry, A Ryan; C Walsh, C Gleeson, K Cuddy.

Subs: C Guiry for C Walsh (48), M Moore for Gleeson (59).

Rathgormack: P Hunt; C Crowch, C Walsh, L Connolly; G Power, M Power, W Hahessy; D Hennebry, M Curry; J Power, C Murray, B Power; J Curry, S Curry, R Elliffe.

Subs: J Gleeson for J Curry (Blood, 26-27), J Gleeson for Elliffe (42), R Flynn for G Power (49).

Referee: T Tobin