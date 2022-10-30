Next stop Barrs and Nemo as St Michael's end the long wait

It was an historic day for St Michael’s who put to bed previous county final heartaches and overcame Knocknagree for the Bon Secours SAFC title at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Centre-back Alan O’Callaghan played his part in restricting a lively Knocknagree attack during both halves. The St Michael’s defender was proud of his team’s efforts in finally registering a much-needed county final success.

“Look, it has been 10 years since the first county final (loss) and 24 since we last won it so it is a testament to us that we come back every year and try every year,” O’Callaghan stated.

“We have lost a few heartbreakers but this is our just reward (today). Anyone in the county will be delighted that St Michael’s finally got over that last hurdle and got what we deserved, I think.

“What cost us in years gone by was that bit of maturity and losing the rag with ourselves in games. We preached all year, patience and positivity on the field.

“We play a great brand of football, everyone says that about us. We just go for it. All our young fellas, I’m nearly one of the elder statesman at this stage I’d say, they drive us on all the time. They have won minors and U21s. They are going to be the backbone of the club for years to come.”

St Michael’s underage work came in for due praise having produced so many talented footballers over the past couple of years.

“We have a great underage section. There is massive work going on behind the scenes with all the underage committees. Look, it is starting to show and we are not finished yet,” O’Callaghan commented.

“We want to drive on and make a name for ourselves at premier senior. This win won’t be worth anything to us if we go up and do nothing. So, this is a stepping stone.

“We know we are capable of beating teams like the Barrs and Nemo. We want to be up there with them and contesting with them for years to come.”

One of those emerging talents, Adam Hennessy, was St Michael’s two-goal hero in overcoming Knocknagree and admitted the wait was worth it after his club had suffered so many previous heartaches.

“It has been coming a while now over the last couple of years and a many a heartbreak,” Hennessy said.

“That didn’t set us back. We kept on going. Kept bringing in new players. There was a lot of young fellas out there today. The heartbreak before wasn’t there for them so we drove it on today and were lucky to get over the line.

“My first goal was handed to me as Eric Hegarty did all the work for that one. The second one, the space just opened up, so, luckily, I got a good finish on it.

“We have won minors, we have U21’s and juniors so there has always been winning (culture) around the club. We are happy to finally get over the line in the senior.”

St Michael's near-misses

2019 Cork PIFC county final: Éire Óg 1-14 St Michael’s 0-12

A third county final loss in four years for a St Michael’s side who were neck and neck with Éire Óg until faltering in the final 10 minutes.

2018: Cork PIFC county final: Fermoy 0-11 St Michael’s 0-7

Pádraig de Róiste and Ruairi Ó Hagan combined for eight points to deny St Michael’s another PIFC title at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

2017 Cork PIFC county final: Mallow 1-17 St Michael’s 1-16

Of all St Michael’s county final defeats, this one stung the most. Seán Hayes’ injury-time winning goal snatched victory from the jaws of defat.

2015 Cork PIFC county final: Carrigaline 0-12 St Michael’s 0-11

So near yet so far so a St Michael’s team that came up short to Carriglaine by a point in a cracking county decider.

2012 Cork PIFC county final: St Vincent’s 0-12 St Michael’s 0-11

Not even five points from Eoghan Buckley could prevent St Michael’s from losing out to St Vincent’s by a solitary score in an even;y-fought county decider.