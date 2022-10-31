Healy clinches thrilling title as Aghabullogue go the extra

Aghabullogue 2-17

Blackrock 3-13 AET

Cork senior Cliona Healy delivered the decisive point in the dying embers of extra-time in this terrific SE Systems Cork intermediate camogie championship final replay at Ovens on Saturday.

The showdown was a thriller from start to finish - both sides serving up a classic - with player-of-the-match Healy finishing with 1-11.

“It is great to be a senior club, we are a young group of players” the 22-year-old said.

“We’ve been trying for a while. We lost the last two finals.

“We had to fight so hard as well last week. We were eight points down in the second-half. Blackrock are a fantastic team, you never get anything easy off of them.

“Anna Foley gave me the ball for the last point, I was delighted to see it go over.

“Blackrock hit a great line ball into our goal after that, and we just managed to clear it away. We had to defend very well.”

Level eight times in regulation (2-11 each), it was Anne O’Farrell’s goal in the first period of extra-time that edged Blackrock ahead by the minimum, 3-12 to 2-14.

Ciara McCarthy ensured parity before a Healy free nosed her side in front.

Katelyn Hickey’s fifth placed ball levelled matters again.

And when it appeared the contest would be heading for extra, extra-time, Healy took on a difficult shot for the winner.

It was a crushing defeat for Blackrock - many of whom had won senior county medals with Seandún the previous weekend.

It was four points apiece after a quarter of an hour. Healy and Erin Curtin swapped goals late in the half for wind-assisted Blackrock to lead 1-7 to 1-6 at the interval.

The rain came down, yet more goals arrived amid a busy restart - Aoife Barrett and Hayley Ryan making it 2-7 apiece.

It was tit-for-tat all the way to the finish line, both sides working so hard.

Ella Foley forced extra-time when she landed a lengthy free from the middle of the field.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: C Healy (1-11, 0-8 frees, 0-1 45), A Barrett (1-1), E Foley (0-2 frees), K McCarthy, C McCarthy and E Flanagan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Blackrock: H Ryan (1-4, 0-2 frees), K Hickey (0-5 frees), E Curtin (1-1), A O’Farrell (1-0), M Coffey, K Lenaghan and B O’Shaughnessy (0-1 each).

Aghabullogue: N Moynihan; E O’Shea, M Cotter, B Cotter; M Ring, K McCarthy (Capt), E Curtin; E Foley, R Barrett; J Crowley, C McCarthy, A Barrett; C Healy, E Flanagan, K Honohan.

Subs: E Buckley for J Crowley, A Foley for K Honohan (both 60), E O’Connell for E O’Shea (15 ET).

Blackrock: C Coughlan; A Lucey, R De Faoite, K O’Brien (Capt); A Nagle, K Hickey, L McKeogh; M Cashman, A O’Farrell; M Coffey, B O’Shaughnessy, M Murphy; E Curtin, H Ryan, K Lenaghan.

Subs: J O’Keeffe for M Cashman (half-time), A Hegarty for M Coffey (38), O Grimley for K Lenaghan (43), G Mulqueen for B O’Shaughnessy (60), T McMahon for K O’Brien (1 ET), K O’Sullivan for A Hegarty (12 ET).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).