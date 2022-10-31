Healy clinches thrilling title as Aghabullogue go the extra

Blackrock were edged out after an epic. 
BREAKTHROUGH: Cliona Healy and Erinn O'Connell of Aghabullogue celebrate their extra time victory over Blackrock in the SE Systems Cork Camogie intermediate club championship final replay at Ovens, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 31 Oct, 2022
Therese O'Callghan

Aghabullogue 2-17 

Blackrock 3-13 AET 

Cork senior Cliona Healy delivered the decisive point in the dying embers of extra-time in this terrific SE Systems Cork intermediate camogie championship final replay at Ovens on Saturday.

The showdown was a thriller from start to finish - both sides serving up a classic - with player-of-the-match Healy finishing with 1-11.

“It is great to be a senior club, we are a young group of players” the 22-year-old said.

“We’ve been trying for a while. We lost the last two finals.

“We had to fight so hard as well last week. We were eight points down in the second-half. Blackrock are a fantastic team, you never get anything easy off of them.

“Anna Foley gave me the ball for the last point, I was delighted to see it go over.

“Blackrock hit a great line ball into our goal after that, and we just managed to clear it away. We had to defend very well.” 

Level eight times in regulation (2-11 each), it was Anne O’Farrell’s goal in the first period of extra-time that edged Blackrock ahead by the minimum, 3-12 to 2-14.

Ciara McCarthy ensured parity before a Healy free nosed her side in front.

Katelyn Hickey’s fifth placed ball levelled matters again.

And when it appeared the contest would be heading for extra, extra-time, Healy took on a difficult shot for the winner.

It was a crushing defeat for Blackrock - many of whom had won senior county medals with Seandún the previous weekend.

It was four points apiece after a quarter of an hour. Healy and Erin Curtin swapped goals late in the half for wind-assisted Blackrock to lead 1-7 to 1-6 at the interval.

The rain came down, yet more goals arrived amid a busy restart - Aoife Barrett and Hayley Ryan making it 2-7 apiece.

It was tit-for-tat all the way to the finish line, both sides working so hard.

Ella Foley forced extra-time when she landed a lengthy free from the middle of the field.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: C Healy (1-11, 0-8 frees, 0-1 45), A Barrett (1-1), E Foley (0-2 frees), K McCarthy, C McCarthy and E Flanagan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Blackrock: H Ryan (1-4, 0-2 frees), K Hickey (0-5 frees), E Curtin (1-1), A O’Farrell (1-0), M Coffey, K Lenaghan and B O’Shaughnessy (0-1 each).

Aghabullogue: N Moynihan; E O’Shea, M Cotter, B Cotter; M Ring, K McCarthy (Capt), E Curtin; E Foley, R Barrett; J Crowley, C McCarthy, A Barrett; C Healy, E Flanagan, K Honohan.

Subs: E Buckley for J Crowley, A Foley for K Honohan (both 60), E O’Connell for E O’Shea (15 ET).

Blackrock: C Coughlan; A Lucey, R De Faoite, K O’Brien (Capt); A Nagle, K Hickey, L McKeogh; M Cashman, A O’Farrell; M Coffey, B O’Shaughnessy, M Murphy; E Curtin, H Ryan, K Lenaghan.

Subs: J O’Keeffe for M Cashman (half-time), A Hegarty for M Coffey (38), O Grimley for K Lenaghan (43), G Mulqueen for B O’Shaughnessy (60), T McMahon for K O’Brien (1 ET), K O’Sullivan for A Hegarty (12 ET).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).

