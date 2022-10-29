Healy's heroics seal Aghabullogue glory in extra-time thriller 

Aghabullogue 2-17 Blackrock 3-13 AET

A thriller in Ovens today saw Aghabullogue crowned SE Systems Cork intermediate camogie champions by a single point. They had to come from eight points down in the drawn game a week ago, and again this afternoon they were forced to dig deep in this nip-and-tuck replay, as both themselves and Blackrock served up a magnificent spectacle.

In a nail-biting finale in front of a big crowd, Cork star Cliona Healy swung over the winning point from out the right wing in the dying moments of extra-time. It was Healy who had rescued her team again last week with a late free.

It led to scenes of unbelievable joy, as senior camogie beckons in 2023. It was a fitting end to a marvellous afternoon for 22-year-old Healy who finished with 1-11.

And an extra-special victory for the mid-Cork side as they lost the last two finals - including the 2021 decider to Fr O’Neill’s by a solitary point.

Level eight times during regulation (2-11 each), it was Anne O’Farrell’s goal in the first period of extra-time that put Blackrock ahead by the minimum, 3-12 to 2-14.

But there was a push left in Aghabullogue. Ciara McCarthy achieved parity before a Healy free edged her side in front. Katelyn Hickey’s fifth placed ball levelled matters again.

And when it appeared the contest would be heading for extra, extra-time, Healy took on a difficult shot for the winner.

TO THE VICTORS: The Aghabullogue team celebrate their victory over Blackrock in the SE Systems Cork Camogie intermediate club championship final replay at Ovens, Cork. Pic: Dan Linehan

It was a crushing defeat for Blackrock, who played out of their skins - several of whom had won senior county medals with Seandún last Sunday.

Even though they fell four points to one behind, with the wind they drew level on the quarter hour mark, Hayley Ryan impressing up front.

When Healy found the net on the approach to half-time after an excellent line ball from Ella Foley, Aghabullogue led 1-5 to 0-6.

There was still time for Erin Curtin to shoot a Blackrock goal, despite Nicola Moynihan pulling off a brilliant save at the first attempt, to lead at the half-way mark, 1-7 to 1-6.

There was an explosive start to the second-half.

First, the outstanding Aoife Barrett goaled from a Healy delivery. A couple of minutes later, danger woman Ryan pegged one back for Blackrock, 2-7 apiece.

The teams were tied four more times in a pulsating fourth quarter and it took a huge Ella Foley free to force extra-time, where Healy finally decided it all.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: C Healy (1-11, 0-8 frees, 0-1 45), A Barrett (1-1), E Foley (0-2 frees), K McCarthy, C McCarthy and E Flanagan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Blackrock: H Ryan (1-4, 0-2 frees), K Hickey (0-5 frees), E Curtin (1-1), A O’Farrell (1-0), M Coffey, K Lenaghan and B O’Shaughnessy (0-1 each).

AGHABULLOGUE: N Moynihan; E O’Shea, M Cotter, B Cotter; M Ring, K McCarthy (Capt), E Curtin; E Foley, R Barrett; J Crowley, C McCarthy, A Barrett; C Healy, E Flanagan, K Honohan.

Subs: E Buckley for J Crowley, A Foley for K Honohan (both 60), E O’Connell for E O’Shea (15 ET).

Blackrock: C Coughlan; A Lucey, R De Faoite, K O’Brien (Capt); A Nagle, K Hickey, L McKeogh; M Cashman, A O’Farrell; M Coffey, B O’Shaughnessy, M Murphy; E Curtin, H Ryan, K Lenaghan.

Subs: J O’Keeffe for M Cashman (half-time), A Hegarty for M Coffey (38), O Grimley for K Lenaghan (43), G Mulqueen for B O’Shaughnessy (60), T McMahon for K O’Brien (1 ET), K O’Sullivan for A Hegarty (12 ET).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).