Cork and Kerry GAA previews: Barrs can't afford to leave Nemo in the game

Bon Secours Cork Senior AFC final

St Michael’s v Knocknagree, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (J Regan), 2pm

The extent of Eoghan McSweeney’s involvement will have a big bearing. In Knocknagree’s semi-final win over Clyda four weeks ago, McSweeney was deemed fit enough to play only the last 22 minutes. They need him from the off. They also need to stop the Michaels’ runners at source. Michael’s have been beaten finalists five times since 2015. But they’ve had a different air about them this year.

Verdict: St Michael’s

Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC final

St Finbarr’s v Nemo Rangers, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (A Long), 4pm

Bar the first half of their group win over Castlehaven and second half of their Ballincollig semi-final win, Nemo have not been very convincing. The Barrs, meanwhile, were so wasteful in their semi-final. If the Barrs leave Nemo in it, as they did Castlehaven, they are far more likely to be punished. While the Nemo defence must prioritise the county’s most in-form forward, Steven Sherlock, the Barrs’ scoring supporting cast of Brian Hayes, Cillian Myers Murray, Enda Dennehy, Ethan Twomey, and Eoin McGreevey is stronger than Nemo’s equivalent. Nemo stopped a Barrs double in 1993. We don’t think they will repeat the trick on Sunday.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Kerry SFC final

East Kerry v Mid Kerry, Austin Stack Park (B Griffin), 2.15pm

East Kerry had the full kitchen, utility room, and conservatory thrown at them by Kenmare and Dingle on successive weekends. They survived both. Mid Kerry do not possess the high-profile bodies that led the Kenmare and Dingle charges. What Mid Kerry can take from both is the template they used to get within touching distance of East Kerry. That being said, it is just impossible to see Mid Kerry sufficiently holding the Clifford’s, Dara Roche, and James O’Donoghue, while at the same time posting a match-winning score.

Verdict: East Kerry