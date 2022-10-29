From monster scores to final glory, Paul Murphy is 'definitely going for it' 

Paul Murphy was going for it. Nothing surer.

The 31-year-old half-back is discussing that point. That marvellous, match-winning point. A point kicked from so far out the field at Austin Stack Park that Murphy may as well have been standing in the adjacent Dunnes Stores carpark when he swung his right leg at it.

It’s a point that had he not landed, then there’s every chance the county final press night at which he is speaking would be taking place not in the Legion clubhouse but across in Dingle.

A quick recap for those whose radar the point did not cross as it made the long journey from Murphy’s boot to between the Dingle posts: The second of the Kerry football semi-finals is 63 and a half minutes old. Dingle and East Kerry are deadlocked at 1-8 apiece. The latter have a gale behind them. But they’ve only just got back level. Now they are looking to sneak it. Darragh Lyne passes to Murphy. He’s a minimum 50 metres from goal. Trigger pulled. Bullseye.

East Kerry advance, just.

“I was definitely going for it,” says Murphy. “I saw that Jerry O’Sullivan was putting a bit of doubt in people’s minds after the game. If I was dropping it in, there was nobody within 30 yards of the goal, so it was a horrible kick altogether.

“[The wind] was coming in diagonally, so it suited that sort of a kick, and I felt I would just have the distance from there.”

Murphy was mightily relieved to see it go over. And not only for the obvious match-winning reasons. In the 38th minute, Murphy had his pocket picked by George Durrant. The turnover ended with a Dingle goal.

“I felt I needed to make it up to guys,” Murphy continued. “That Dingle goal was a big momentum changer in the second half. I know we got a goal directly after it, but we had come out in the second half, got the first two scores, and were playing a lot of the football. Their goal really changed the direction of the game for 10 or 15 minutes.

“I felt there was a little bit of an onus on me to make up for that error, so there was a huge amount of relief seeing it dropping over.”

Rathmore losing their 20-year senior status in October 2019 meant Murphy was eligible for East Kerry the following season. And it was no coincidence that East Kerry, fattened by the addition of Murphy, Brendan O’Keeffe, and the Ryans, Shane and Mark, were largely untroubled in their successful defence of the Bishop Moynihan Cup.

He’d obviously love to see his native Rathmore back up at the top table. But until such time as that comes to pass, he is more than happy to continue embracing divisional life. And why wouldn’t he, says you, when you consider the galaxy of stars in Jerry O’Sullivan’s line-up.

Three East Kerry starters - Shane Ryan and the Clifford brothers - won All-Stars this week. James O’Donoghue and Murphy (both 2014) mean one-third of the team have at least one All-Star on the shelve. That Murphy is captaining this galaxy of stars is cherry-on-top kind of stuff.

“It’s a real source of pride to be picked to be captain of any team, all the more so this team," he adds. “James (O’Donoghue), Jonathan (Lyne), and Brian Kelly have come in from Legion this year and got stuck into it. There’d be six or seven of them in total.

“We would have been in the same situation coming in in 2020 after being relegated in 2019. Initially, you’re hugely disappointed not to be playing senior. But when you’re playing intermediate and you get a call to come into East Kerry, it’s an easy enough thing to get your head around and embrace.

“It’s a great set-up here. The training sessions are very good. And they are really good team-mates to be playing with.” The East Kerry sideline is similarly high-profile, containing as it does Seamus Moynihan.

“He was a huge inspiration of mine growing up,” says Murphy. “It’s great to be working with the likes of him, just to hear his insights and opinions on the game, that’s been brilliant.”

Formidable all round are East Kerry.