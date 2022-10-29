O'Connor makes case for defence as champs Kilmallock eye another title

After spending five years in charge of Kerry, Fintan O’Connor has found a new challenge.

He's in the unusual position of coming into a Kilmallock side who are currently reigning Limerick champions. Now O’Connor is just 60 minutes away from etching himself into south Limerick folklore if his side can deliver a 13th Daly Cup.

Perhaps having to follow Tony Considine, who took Kilmallock all the way to that title, would be a tough act to follow. Instead, it appears that O’Connor has simply continued the good work of the famed Considine.

Considine won three titles during two different spells but opted against staying to try to retain that title. In steps O’Connor, having previously had Waterford and Munster intermediate success with Cappoquin.

In his way, are the Limerick “benchmark”, Na Piarsaigh. With 10 of the last 12 Limerick championships going to one of these sides, it’s clear we have two of Limerick’s most consistent clubs in action on Sunday.

Kilmallock enter the contest on the back of an extremely hard-fought win over Doon, where they needed a kicked Robbie Egan goal in stoppage time, in biblical rain, to remain in the championship.

The Balbec haven’t been able to retain their title since 1975, when they completed three-in-a-row. They’ve won seven championships in the intervening years and came out second best in five more.

KICKING ON: Paddy O'Loughlin congratulates match winner Robbie Egan after the semi-final win over Doon. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

In their way are the all-conquering Caherdavin outfit, who’ve won six Daly Cups since their maiden success in 2011.These sides met in 2014 and 2017 deciders, winning one each.

Their grip on the Daly Cup was a loose one, when they looked dead and buried against Doon late on.

“You’d have to credit both teams for what they brought to that game. It wasn’t always the best hurling, or the prettiest, but it was the sheer will to win. That was very impressive. The standard of the Championship has been excellent. It’s my first year involved and a lot of teams have real quality through their teams, it isn’t just one or two,” said the Kildare native.

Emerging from the crowded goalmouth having netted the winner was 30-year-old Egan, a player who has had to make do with limited opportunities thus far. A forward line bristling with options; Graeme Mulcahy, Micháel Houlihan, youngster Shane O’Brien and captain Oisin O’Reilly has meant that Egan, and others, have had to bide their time.

“In fairness, Limerick have shown (when winning All-Irelands), that it is more than the 15 that start, lads are coming on to finish the game, to get the job done. Every club team is following the lead from the All-Ireland Championship or the teams that are successful. We’ve emphasised that all year. When the Limerick lads were away, the others played matches and put their hands up.”

Their bench was pivotal in that last-four clash.

“Robbie, David Woulfe, Conor Hanley-Clarke and Paudie O’Brien all came on. It's nice to have 19, 20 or 21 lads that are fighting for 15 spots. That makes the team better, and I know Na Piarsaigh are no different, they’ve enough quality to come on to change the game”, explains the secondary school teacher.

That one-point win sets up a clash with a Na Piarsaigh side who arrive unbeaten, while there was only a point separating these familiar foes in the group stage.

Kieran Bermingham’s city side are red-hot favourites having swatted aside South Liberties a fortnight ago, and their arsenal is something O’Connor is aware of.

“They’ve threats from all over," he says. "They’ve Conor Boylan, David Dempsey, and (Adrian) Breen, they have ball winners and scoring forwards. They just have quality all over. It will be tough for us. Hopefully we will have threats from all over and can make it tough on them. There was very little in it, the day we played in the group game.”

Captain Oisin O’Reilly, whose club form in 2021 earned him a Limerick recall, has accumulated 3-13, from play, in six outings. He also recognises their bench options while the history of the occasion is not lost on the pacy forward.

“We’ve had great contributions from the bench, throughout the year, not just against Doon. It’s a good problem for the management to have.

“Na Piarsaigh have raised the bar in Limerick hurling in the last 10-12 years. But we are no strangers to county finals either. We know what lies ahead and we’re looking forward to it”, explained the 25-year-old.

There are no secrets, with the group format throwing up regular head-to-head clashes. Na Piarsaigh have won four of the last five clashes.

“We have played each other on numerous occasions over the last number of years, we know what they’re about and they know what we’re about. “Kilmallock haven’t retained the Daly Cup since they won it in ’73, ’74, 75. That’s a long time ago now. It would be unbelievable (to retain the cup) but a great task lies ahead if we are to bring it home.”