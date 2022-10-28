Time to reflect will come but for now Byrnes savours the moment

From duct-taping a sponge to the bas of his hurley in primary school - forcing him onto his weaker left side - to being named PwC Hurler of the Year, Diarmaid Byrnes has covered some ground in the game.

You suggest he has ultimately reached hurling's summit, and that with four All-Ireland senior medals tucked away too, it is an apt time for the Limerick wing-back to reflect on his achievements?

Byrne has an alternative take on it, that it has never really been about the silverware, the gongs and the garlands anyhow. Rather the laughs and the friendships that have formed within the Limerick dressing-room. Buddies for life.

"That bond will always be there," he assured. "Whether it's going to Bruff and maybe you bump into Sean Finn at a match or if you're inside in the city and you meet one of the Na Piarsaigh lads, in any corner of the county where I go in years to come I'll be meeting lads and it won't be just a friendly hello, it'll be an aul' hug and 'How are you getting on?' Or at that stage it might be, 'How's the family?' with kids hanging off us!"

And the reflection part - surely it would be nice to line up all the medals and the All-Stars on the mantelpiece?

"I never really look too far into the future or the past, I'm very much a live in the present sort of person because life can pass you by too quickly."

If that sounds like a cliche, take a trip out to Byrnes' home in Castletroy. You'll find a character with little interest in hurling talk, for now at least. You won't even find any hurleys, balls or boots there.

"We're off now. And for me, it's about properly switching off," he insisted. "I actually dropped my hurleys and gear bag out to my parents just to get them out of the way, I don't want to be even looking at them now. I'm off."

He deserves the down time. His 36 points, a record haul for a defender in one Championship, went a long way to helping secure a fourth All-Ireland success in five seasons. Normally it's high scoring forwards that are picked out for the Hurler of the Year award though Byrnes is the first defender since Kilkenny's Tommy Walsh in 2009 to be honoured.

"They're all people I would have admired growing up," said Byrnes when reminded that Cork duo Sean Og O hAilpin and Brian Corcoran also won it as defenders. "Barry Nash was nominated too, he had a phenomenal year. If he was sitting here talking to you, I'd be equally happy for him. And he'd be deserving of it also because so good all year."

At one stage in the Championship, Aaron Gillane was favourite to win the award, and to emulate club and county colleague Cian Lynch. Byrnes leapfrogged him though it would be no great surprise if Gillanes matched the achievement at some stage.

"Even to be nominated, it took me a while to process that part to be honest," said Byrnes.