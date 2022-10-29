Kerry SFC final: Three key battles

Pa Kilkenny v David Clifford

In the 2020 county final between these two divisions, Mid Kerry opted to put Mike Breen on David Clifford. It was a match-up Mid Kerry got little joy from. And no reflection was that on Breen. Clifford was simply untouchable that evening. Remember his goal early in the second half? Go find it on YouTube, if you can’t.

Former Kerry senior Pa Kilkenny was at centre-back for Mid Kerry that evening, where he did a fine marshalling job on Paudie Clifford. But it’s at corner-back where he has excelled for the division the past two months. Top of his highlights reel is the scoreless-from-play job he did on Killian Spillane in the quarter-final.

Despite the height difference that might prove an issue under the dropping ball, Kilkenny seems the obvious choice on this occasion to stand beside the now four-time All-Star winner.

Mike Breen v Paudie Clifford

See what we have done here?

A direct swap of the 2020 final duels makes perfect sense from a Mid Kerry perspective.

Breen, sidelined for the first six months of the year because of a “ripped” hamstring, has been growing in stature and influence in recent games. Having started only one and not finished any of their three group games, Breen will feel more like his pre-injury self for having played the full hour in both their quarter and semi-final wins over Templenoe and Feale Rangers. He is also far more at home at centre-back than in the corner-back position he was assigned to two years ago.

And, of course, we can’t overstate the importance of limiting Paudie’s play-making tomorrow. The two-time All Star, as well as the usual flurry of assists, kicked 1-2 from play against Dingle in the semi-final.

Mid Kerry v 2020 scars

The second half of the 2020 Kerry county final was not at all kind to Mid Kerry. Peter O’Sullivan’s charges were outscored 2-6 to 0-2. The final difference was 12.

Behind by two at the break, there was a collective dropping of the head when David Clifford struck the earlier mentioned 36th minute wonder goal. If Mid Kerry suffer an early setback tomorrow afternoon, the response has to be different to what it was two years ago. They must go out genuinely believing they can trade blow for blow with the favourites, as both Kenmare and Dingle did. If they don’t, then they are beaten before they ever leave the dressing-room.