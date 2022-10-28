Marching on the double? The Barrack Street Band ready to play whatever the conditions 

Those who attended the first Cork county final to be played below sea level will realise the hurlers of Blackrock and St Finbarr’s showed huge skill and determination to cope with the crazy conditions during their meeting almost two weeks ago.

But the musicians of the Barrack Street Band too showed no little technical ability and fortitude in performing their traditional duties before throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Some 55mm of rain reportedly fell in the hours before, during and after Leeside hurling’s showpiece event.

Major roads around the city were unpassable, streets flooded, the 15,000 hurling fans who cowered at the back of the vast stands faced tough journeys home. And the band played on.

“It was bad now alright,” shrugs Billy O’Callaghan, chairperson of the band. “I’d say the worst ever. It’s tough now playing in those conditions. I don’t know how the hurlers played afterwards but it was a good match.”

O’Callaghan – whose father was involved in the renowned band – was ‘press-ganged into it’ from an early age and has played in and led the group for decades.

“You just get on with it,” he says of the Tuba-filling rain that fell. “It can’t be sunny all the time.”

This Sunday we will once again be welcoming the Cork Barrack Street band for the Senior A and Premier Senior Football finals.



I'm sure the Cork Barrack Street band will be hoping for kinder weather on Sunday for the Bon Secours Football finals!@BSHSIreland @BarrackStBand pic.twitter.com/Gh9R6jP1KB — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) October 26, 2022

Along with their northside contemporaries, the Butter Exchange Band, ‘the Barracka’ have been the backing music for the city since the mid 19th century.

They’re referenced in Frank and Walters songs, ever-present at civic occasions and, of course, well known to GAA fans.

O’Callaghan provides a potted history, including a rundown of the band’s five appearances at All-Ireland finals – their most recent in 2011 before Kerry and Dublin played out a classic.

Given the band’s location, a close link with the St Finbarr's club developed.

“The band is very proud of its long association with the GAA since the first documented performance at a match between St Finbarr's and Bartlemy in the Cork county championship held on Sunday, July 27 1890 in Mallow.

So there’s a Barr’s connection going back to 1890.

“The band is associated with the Barrs because they own the clubhouse located on the crossroads between Barrack St and the Bandon Road,” he continues. “So there would be huge links going all back through time and actually a lot of the youngsters that play with the band would have played with the Barrs as well. So close links and lots of crossover.”

As well as medals and trophies, generations of Blues players won the privilege of being led through their heartland by the Barracka, on the night of county and national title victories.

THE @the_Barrs Hurlers lead by the Barrack Street band on Bandon Road #AllezLesBleus pic.twitter.com/LqHoHc3EiY — Joe Seward (@JoeSeward1) October 16, 2022

Band members who paraded the likes of Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Donal O’Grady, John Kerins, John Allen, Gerald McCarthy and Ger Cunnigham towards the Bandon Road, did so again when the Togher club’s footballers made their breakthrough over recent years.

The hurlers hadn’t prompted a victory tune out of the band since 1993 until their impressive win last Sunday week. Surely the conditions would deny them the post-victory custom however?

“It happens when they win,” O’Callaghan says of the parade. The band lined up and were ready to go.

“Traditionally, going back through the years the band would parade the successful, winning teams – which there was a lot of – in the ‘70s and ‘80s and it became the custom that we’d meet them by the old clubhouse and lead them to their local hostelry, which would be Moks.

"That’s the traditional parade and we did one last Sunday.”

They’ll be present this weekend at Páirc Uí Chaoimh again as the Barrs aim to complete a senior double by beating local rivals Nemo Rangers. Whether the band will be required to march up Barrack Street on Sunday night, remains to be seen.