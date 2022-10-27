St Anthony’s top of the class in Sciath Na Scol

St Anthony’s of Ballinlough are Boys Division 1 Allianz Sciath Na Scol champions after a 3-10 to 1-6 win over Beaumont in a superb game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday.

Bobby O’Leary's goal late in the first half gave St Anthony's breathing space as they led by 1-5 to 0-3 at the break following a highly entertaining opening period with excellent football played by both sides.