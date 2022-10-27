St Anthony’s top of the class in Sciath Na Scol

St Anthony’s of Ballinlough are Boys Division 1 Allianz Sciath Na Scol champions after a 3-10 to 1-6 win over Beaumont in a superb game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday.
Bobby O’Leary's goal late in the first half gave St Anthony's breathing space as they led by 1-5 to 0-3 at the break following a highly entertaining opening period with excellent football played by both sides.
Two goals from David Collins after the interval proved crucial as a stronger St Anthony's pulled away, despite excellent goalkeeping from Donnacha McCarthy and solid defending from Sam Bruton.
Conor Barry, Charles Stuart, Ralph Nagle, and Michael O’Donovan were superb for St Anthony’s.
In the DF3 final, Star of the Sea Passage overcame Scoil Chrios Iosa Blarney by 7-5 to 2-5. They were inspired by the exceptional Tadgh OFlaherty who scored 4-1.
Kilbonane claimed the F5 title with a 6-9 to 1-3 win over Dripsey. Superb captain Noah O’Callaghan-Conlon scored 4-3.