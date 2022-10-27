'One Association for all Gaelic games and built on the principle of equality' - Integration of three bodies underway

The Steering Group on Integration ('SGI') has begun its process of overseeing the joining of the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association into one body.
The group, chaired by former President of Ireland, Mary McAleese, had their first meeting on October 19th.
A statement, arising from the meeting, and released this morning, read: "It was unanimously agreed that the future integrated structure will be based on One Association for all Gaelic games and built on the principle of equality.
"It was also unanimously agreed that a significant listening process is required to assist the development of the integrated structure and this process should be one where all voices are given an opportunity to contribute."
Participants who will be invited to take part include; representatives of Clubs, One Clubs, Camogie Association, GAA and LGFA management, Players, County Committees, Provincial Councils, and other pertinent parties, including outside organisations that have effectively driven integration procedures.
Further to this, the SGI plans to hold a series of one-day forums in the coming months on the “how” of integration - to which these representatives will be invited and given the opportunity to share their ideas.