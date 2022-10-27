'Limping' Nemo pick up pace at just the right time

Chatting to Paul O’Donovan in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh tunnel after his team’s utterly unconvincing quarter-final win over Carbery Rangers, the Nemo manager wore that familiar Trabeg bluntness.

“We are limping into the semi-final,” O’Donovan said of their 2-4 to 0-9 win. A win achieved despite managing only two scores in the opening 35 minutes.

One-off bad days are nothing uncommon. Even for Nemo. The problem was they had similarly limped from Round 3 into the quarter-finals when stumbling over Clonakilty’s well-woven West Cork blanket by 0-8 to 0-7.

O’Donovan’s frustrations were plainly evident with the two games. And not just with the heavy traffic both oppositions had stationed in front of them.

There was frustration with how his Nemo team were playing. Frustration over the squandaring of so many “handy” scoring chances that “I would normally put my house on those lads to get”.

The semi-final was more familiar Nemo. Although there was only one between themselves and Ballincollig six minutes into the second half, O’Donovan’s charges proceeded to outscore their opponents by 1-7 to 0-1 to win by double figures.

How important was it that they didn’t limp into the concluding day of action?

“That was huge. Huge for me anyway. I didn’t speak about it with the players, but it was big for me that we needed to put in a performance,” O’Donovan admitted this week.

“If we had stumbled into the final, you would have doubts in your mind as to where the level of your game is at. That was a convincing win in my book against a very good Ballincollig.

“It set us up very nicely. Training has gone well. The fitness is good. If we lose on Sunday, we have no excuses.”

Next month will mark the 50th anniversary of the club’s maiden Cork senior football title. There have been 22 wins in total and, remarkably, just three final defeats - 1992, ‘99, and 2013 - in that time.

Contrast this frequency of final day involvement with last year’s shock exit in the group stages. An exit that arrived six weeks after the club had won the delayed 2020 final.

O’Donovan can’t say he was massively surprised at their short-lived reign.

“I always felt we were going to struggle because our fitness levels weren’t where they should have been. Covid really had an impact on us. We weren’t allowed to train. I would have snuck in and trained, but I wasn’t allowed.

“We had 10 weeks to get ready for the 2020 final against the Haven last summer. Really focused on that. But when it came to the game against Valleys in the 2021 group stages, we were level in the last quarter and couldn’t pull away, which would be the norm for us.

“It was the same against Douglas. We were level with 15 minutes to go and couldn’t pull away.

“That was down to lack of fitness. Covid had a big impact on us. When you are not fit, you are not hungry. Your skill level drops. Everything about your game and structure drops when you are not 100% fit.

“We really looked after that this year. We have been fitter than we have ever been.”

Another factor feeding into the club’s 27th county final appearance in the 100th year of Nemo's existence is the form of captain Luke Connolly.

As hardly needs reiterating at this point, Connolly’s Cork involvement in 2022 did not go beyond January and the McGrath Cup.

He’s been lock, stock, and barrel in with the club this year. He’s been there for each of their unbeaten 15 league and championship games.

It was his goal in second-half injury time that took Nemo past Castlehaven and made certain their place in the knockout phase. It was a goal that was quintessential Luke.

“He stumbled, fell down on his knees, got back up, and absolutely stitched it into the net. I don’t know of any other Gaelic footballer that would do that, unless he is playing U10,” O’Donovan said of the game-deciding score.

“I’d say [David] Clifford wouldn’t do that. Clifford would put it over the bar. Nobody playing at Luke’s level would do it. That is the beauty of Luke.

“He’ll do things at times and you’d say,’ oh Jesus, why did you do that’. But the good always outweighs the bad. This year, he hasn’t done any of that [bad] stuff, so maybe we should have made him captain years ago.

“A Cork player was here in the club last week and said, what have we done with Luke. He made the comparison that when he goes into his club, his form takes a dip. But when Luke came back here, his form has gone up.”