Tulla's tough second act begins against Colman's

The fairytale East Clare side finally begin their defence of the Harty Cup as Ardscoil Rís also join the fray 
DO IT ALL AGAIN?: Ronan O'Connor of St Joseph's Tulla lifts last season's Harty Cup.

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 19:00
Stephen Barry

Harty Cup champions St Joseph’s, Tulla, and All-Ireland title-holders Ardscoil Rís are the final two schools to enter the arena for this year’s renewal of the Harty Cup.

Tulla, the East Clare fairytale-makers who went from never having tasted victory in a single Harty Cup match to top the pile, face an uphill task in their title defence. They have just three of last year’s team remaining in Fionn Ryan, Oisín O’Connor, and Conor O’Donnell, and even then, O’Donnell misses out through injury.

Their first of many shocks last year came in knocking out Wednesday’s opponents St Colman’s in an extra-time thriller. The Fermoy school have added Andrew O’Shaughnessy to their management team while retaining 10 of those who played against Tulla, including Killavullen hotshot Jamie Magner (scorer of 0-12 that day). Brendan Lehane may sit this one out, though, after a straight red card in their round 1 draw with Midleton CBS. A win at Knocklong would guarantee Colman’s progression from Group 4.

Ardscoil face Cashel CS at Cappamore in an intriguing contest. St Flannan’s, the other team in Group 3, were considered among the pre-tournament favourites alongside Ardscoil but fell to a shock loss thanks to Ben Currivan’s four-goal spree. Any positive result would mean a quarter-final spot for Cashel but Ardscoil present a formidable challenge, featuring Clare minors Diarmuid Stritch, Seán McMahon and Riain McNamara, as well as Limerick U20 Cian Scully.

In Group 2, there are Tipperary and Cork derbies. Round 1 winners Our Lady’s, Templemore, and Thurles CBS will battle it out for top spot at The Ragg. Templemore’s young panel, managed by Brian Carroll, includes Jamie Ormond and Paddy Phelan, while their All-Ireland-winning Tipperary team-mates, Eoin Horgan, Joe Egan, Pádraig O’Dwyer, Robbie Ryan and Jimmie Lahart, line up in opposition.

Meanwhile Rochestown College and Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal, will clash at Killeagh for an account-opening win. Youghal, in their first Harty Cup appearance since 2015, lost Cork minor Jayden Casey in the warm-up against Templemore, while 1-2 from Charlie Lucas wasn’t enough to keep Rochestown up to speed with Thurles.

CBC Cork, fired by 1-13 from Midleton pair Mikey Finn and David Cremin in their Group 1 opener, will bid to maintain their winning start at Ballyagran against Nenagh CBS, for whom Darragh McCarthy hit 2-7 in their draw with De La Salle College. The Waterford school meet a Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh side featuring Cork minor joint-captain Ross O’Sullivan in Dungarvan.

