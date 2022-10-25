Sciath na Scol glory for Bartlemy and Curraglass 

Sciath na Scol DF9 final

Bartlemy 3-10 Ballynoe 1-3

Bartlemy secured the Sciath na Scoil DF9 final with a dominant second half display against Ballynoe.

Played in ideal conditions at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, danger man Kenneth O’Connell opened the scoring for Ballynoe after a well worked ’45.

Bartlemy’s response was immediate. Nice interplay between Finn O’Donoghue and Fionn Lynch led to a well taken goal by O’Donoghue.

Points followed from Lynch and Diarmuid O’Regan for Bartlemy to open up a 1-3 to 1-1 lead.

Bartlemy were displaying some superb interplay but were not being rewarded on the scoreboard. This was in large part due to some superb last ditch defending by the Ballynoe defence.

The sides went in level at half-time on a scoreline of 1-3 apiece.

Bartlemy’s dominance was finally reflected on the scoreboard in the second half. The interplay between Finn O’Donoghue and Fionn Lynch was a joy to watch, in particular. O’Donoghue scored his second goal with a beautifully placed finish into the corner.

Liam Carr chipped in with three second half points before Fionn Lynch finished the contest by scoring 1-1.

Scorers for Bartlemy: Finn O’Donoghue 2-1; Fionn Lynch 1-3; Liam Carr 0-3; Bobby Harrington 0-2; Diarmuid O’Regan 0-1.

Scorers for Ballynoe: Kenneth O’Connell 1-2, Padraig O’Sullivan 0-1.

Bartlemy: Dan Hogan, Jack O’Donovan, Cathal O’Brien, Nathan Cronin, Liam Carr, Bobby Harrington, Finn O’Donoghue, Diarmuid O’Regan, Thomas Hegarty, Fionn Lynch, Killian Murphy, James O’Regan, Darragh Murphy.

Ballynoe: Aodhan Burke, Sean O’Keeffe, Cathal Higgins, Gary Leahy, Kenneth O’Connell, Padraig O’Sullivan, Jack Mulkerrins, David Temple, Jamie Mulkerrins, Shay Early, Danii Alieksieerko, James Bryan, Darren Martin, Charlie Hickey.

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).

Sciath na Scol DGF6 final

Curraglass 3-4 Ballynoe 0-2

CHAMPIONS: Curraglass celebrate their win. Pic: Jim Coughlan.

Curraglass deservedly won the Sciath na Scol DGF6 final with a top class display against local rivals Ballynoe.

It was a case of the O’Connor show in the first half as Aideen and Kaylee O’Connor scored an excellent goal each and Aoife O’Connor scored with a nice point from a tight angle in the 5th minute.

Curraglass led by 2-1 to 0-0 at half-time and it could have been worse for Ballynoe had it not been for a couple of top class saves from goalkeeper Katie Molloy, the first of which was in the very fist minute when she denied the influential Juliet Aherne.

Aherne was involved in most of Curraglass’ good work, their pace and interplay too much for Ballynoe to deal with.

The second half petered out with two points from the impressive Simone Fitzgerald taking the blank look off the scoreboard for Ballynoe.

Aideen O’Connor scored her second goal to finish the game as a contest in the 21st minute to add to a free from Aoife O’Connor and points from play from Juliet Ahern and Aideen O’Connor.

Marshalled superbly by joint-captain Hannah Barry at the back, Curraglass were full value for their win.

Scorers for Curraglass: Aideen O’Connor (2-1); Kaylee O’Connor (1-0); Aoife O’Connor (0-2, 0-1f); Juliet Ahern (0-1).

Scorers for Ballynoe: Simone Fitzgerald (0-2, 1f).

Curraglass: Grace O’Connor, Ellen O’Keeffe, Hannah Barry, Rebecca Lee, Aoife O’Connor, Kaylee O’Connor, Beibhinn O’Regan Seadon, Juliet Aherne, Aideen O’Connor, Emily Broughan Henry, Roisin Cummins, Fiadh Josh, Ava Hickey, Sophie O’Connor, Ella Moore, Áine Kate O’Regan Seadon.

Ballynoe: Katie Molloy, Kate O’Connell, Lucy Geaney, Riogain O’Sullivan, Grace Higgins, Simone Fitzgerald, Aine Kielty, Ava Cotter, Laura Twomey, Anna McAuliffe, Maria Luiza Cavallaro, Jill Beecher, Meabh Dinneen, Michelle Hamill.

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).

Meanwhile, Shanbally won the DGF6 final with a win over Knockraha on a scoreline of 4-4 to 1-1.

WINNERS: Shanbally players celebrate after defeating Knockraha in the Sciath Na Scol DGF6 final. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Ballyvourney were victorious in the DF8 final with a win over Clondrohid.

VICTORIOUS: Balyvourney celebrate after defeating Clondrohid in the Sciath Na Scol DF8 final. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

There was double delight for Ballyvourney as they also won the DGF8 final after defeating neighbours Ballingeary.