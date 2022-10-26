Ex-AFL man Byrne: 'No ceiling' to how far Mickey Harte can take Louth

Louth midfielder Ciaran Byrne says he knocked back the chance to rejoin AFL side Carlton as he believes the Wee County is on the verge of something big.

The 27-year-old was offered the opportunity to return to Melbourne and admitted he agonised over it for a month before deciding to stay put.

Byrne was initially signed by Carlton in 2013 and made 22 AFL appearances during an injury interrupted career before coming home in 2018.

Injuries have continued to be a problem though the St Mochtas man won a NFL Division 3 medal in April and has big ambitions for Louth under Mickey Harte, prompting him to reject Carlton's advances.

Speaking at the launch of the Enterprise Ireland backed Sport to Start-Up programme for 2022, Byrne said it was tough to say no.

"It is something I dwelled over for a long time," said Byrne. "No matter what decision I made there was going to be regret. With my AFL career, I only played 22 or 23 games. In the grand scheme of things, I probably did succeed but I'm a high achiever and I want to be the best in whatever sport I pick and I see myself as a player who probably would have played 200-plus games if injuries went my way and if I had stayed over there for a wee bit longer.

"Look, that's just the way it panned out for me. I'm happy with my decision now to be at home and hopefully next year goes well."

Louth manager Harte has been a constant critic of the AFL's links with the GAA over the years.

"It was well documented that when Cathal McShane in Tyrone considered going, Mickey spoke not so highly about the AFL," said Byrne. "It's a sport he doesn't like. You can see why a lot of people don't like it because it is poaching the high talented players within counties to go and play professional sport.

"Look, Mickey and the likes, they can't stop a young fella from going over. It's a great opportunity to go out and to pursue a sport and to make a living. I have done very well out of it. I've learned a lot about myself. Financially, obviously, it was quite good as well."

Byrne runs the Bodyrock Reformer Pilates studio in Louth Village and said he's committed to being successful on and off the pitch in the coming years.

With Louth, he said there is 'no ceiling' to how far they can go under three-time All-Ireland winning Tyrone manager Harte.

"I still feel that I have a lot of unfinished business at inter-county level here in Ireland," said Byrne.

"I haven't broke onto the scene too much yet, I've showed glimpses of what I can do but I haven't had a proper crack at it. If I went away to Australia, I'd miss out on those so-called peak years. I'm 28 in December, these are supposed to be the years where you really kick on and show what you are made of. That's why I stayed in Ireland, I love playing Gaelic and I nearly see that as my job to a certain extent."

*The Sport to Start-Up programme