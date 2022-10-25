Sky's departure may have hastened the GAA and RTE's plans to expand GAAGO

An addendum attached to Tuesday's GAA statement on its latest broadcasting rights deal entitled 'Editor's notes' offered much insight.

The two notes both related to GAAGO, perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the new deal, and suggested that the expansion of the streaming service may have come at a slightly quicker pace than expected.

All the indicators were that Sky Sports would extend their stay in the GAA market and their exit, confirmed yesterday with widespread reportage that they wished to expand their offering and were knocked back, left a considerable gap in the rights market.

Into that void has stepped the GAAGO platform which, according to the first of those editor's notes, 'is a joint venture between the GAA and RTÉ and was established in 2014'.

The second note suggests a hastiness to the arrangement, noting that 'The quantity of GAAGO's exclusive Championship games, primarily in Saturday evening slots, will be confirmed in due course. More details around scheduling, production and presentation will follow in due course'.

What's certain, according to the main body of the statement, is that 'following the successful expansion of GAAGO's streaming footprint during the pandemic, exclusive Championship games will be made available on the platform in Ireland and overseas from the 2023 season onwards'.

The GAA and RTÉ had undoubtedly planned to expand the GAAGO service at some stage but did Sky's departure speed things up?

It would appear so and it remains to be seen what the reaction will be to Championship games being placed behind another paywall. Cosying up with Sky sparked outrage in 2014 though the majority appeared to soften their stance over time while the fact that the GAA and RTÉ, the two traditional gatekeepers of Gaelic games broadcasting, own the service will surely play out much better.

One concern, as flagged by former GAA President Sean Kelly in today's Irish Examiner, is that RTÉ's position looks to have been strengthened considerably.

Kelly said he hoped there would be an 'alternative to fill that bill (left by Sky) or RTÉ will essentially have a monopoly' and, considering the national broadcaster's role in the GAAGO platform, they certainly appear to be the big winners from the latest deal.

It was also stated by the GAA that a new sharing arrangement between RTÉ and TG4 will kick in and see an increase in the number of Saturday night free-to-air National League games broadcast.

A separate RTÉ statement confirmed 'full coverage of 31 Championship games, Tailteann Cup final, 2 semi-finals and Joe McDonagh Cup final' as well as 'an increase of Allianz League and AIB club championship games providing coverage 12 months of the year'. Furthermore, RTÉ revealed 'enhanced digital in-game and highlights clip rights and a second TV highlights programme'.

That's the other really intriguing aspect from the latest deal, the second highlights show. The Sunday Game is already set for an overhaul given Des Cahill's departure as host and the large turnover of analysts with half a dozen of them taking up inter-county management positions for 2023.

Details of the new show, like who will host it and when it will go out, are sketchy so far.

A slight expansion to the BBC's offering, with talk of airing 'at least one' of the All-Ireland finals 'on the wider BBC TV network annually' is noteworthy.