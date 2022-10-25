Tipperary's Paul Kelly appointed new Dublin camogie boss 

Paul Kelly has been appointed Dublin's new senior camogie manager.

An All-Ireland winner with Tipperary in 2001, the Mullinahone native, fills the vacancy left by Adrian O'Sullivan.

A double All Star winner in his playing days, Kelly has managed Mullinahone in hurling and ladies football.

“Dublin Camogie are delighted to announce Paul Kelly as our new senior Camogie manager," Dublin camogie chairman, Karl O'Brien says.

"Paul and his management team come to Dublin with a wealth of experience having played and managed at top level. We wish Paul, his management team and players the very best for the upcoming season”

Kelly will be joined by Gerry McQuaid and Micky McCullagh in his backroom team.