Revenge not on Kilmacud Crokes minds against Clough Ballacolla

Oisin O'Rorke has insisted that revenge won't be the motivation when Kilmacud Crokes return to the Leinster club SHC against old foes Clough Ballacolla.

Former county attacker O'Rorke struck nine points on Sunday as Crokes retained their Dublin title, securing a November 13 provincial quarter-final clash with the Laois winners.

The two clubs also met in last year's Leinster club championship in Portlaoise and 3/1 outsiders Clough Ballacolla pulled off a surprise three-point win to secure their final place.

Crokes will have home advantage at Parnell Park this time around with the winners of that quarter-final tie then set to meet Ferns (Wexford) or St Mullins (Carlow) in the last four.

Asked if pushing on in Leinster is a big target now for Crokes, attacker O'Rorke nodded.

"Yeah, definitely," he said. "We'll really sharpen the minds for that one. It's just another game though, we're not looking for revenge per se, it's more about getting a performance and trying to get the best out of ourselves that day. Because we didn't do that last year. That's our challenge.

"We'll reset and we'll probably be back training Wednesday or Thursday and we'll get ready for a new campaign."

Crokes showed impressive character again on Sunday to retain their title, coming from behind in the final quarter to overcome Na Fianna just like they did in last year's final.

The big difference to the 2021 final was that a third of the starting team had changed; Darragh Butler, Cian Ryan, Cian O Cathasaigh, Brian Hayes and Micheal Roche all lining out this time.

Bill O'Carroll, in defence last season, only made his first appearance of this year's campaign as a sub on Sunday. Ex-Dublin defender Niall Corcoran, 40, was even togged out as a substitute in case he was required.

"Niall, he was the wise old head there, yeah," smiled O'Rorke, who acknowledged their difficulties this term. "Bill has been plagued by injuries unfortunately. The likes of Padhraic Linehan as well, he has been out for the whole year. Our captain, Caolan (Conway), only got back for the semi-final. A lot of our more experienced lads were also injured for a long time so the young lads got their opportunities and took them and drove on.

"So it's been a very different year, a lot of younger lads stepped up, a lot of lads from the minor and B team as well. That actually kind of gave us a new lease of life, when you have those lads driving you on. They really, really stepped up to the mark."

O'Rorke described it as a golden era for the club with both the senior hurlers and footballers successfully retaining their crowns.

"We know these times won't last," said O'Rorke. "We're lucky we did it last year and this year but we need to make the most of it and try to prolong it for as long as possible."