The Togher club are aiming to complete the double on Leeside this weekend. 
Hurlers' win eases pressure on Barrs footballers, insists Paul O’Keeffe

GAME FACE: Pictured ahead of the Bon Secours 2022 Cork County Premier Senior Football final, are Eoin Comyns, St Finbarr's and Micheal Aoda Martin, Nemo Rangers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 07:10
Eoghan Cormican

St Finbarr’s football manager Paul O’Keeffe is the team doctor for the club’s senior hurlers. In the dressing-room following the hurlers’ famine-ending county final win, O’Keeffe told the dual players not to show for football training on the following Tuesday evening.

Go off and enjoy your celebrations and we’ll see you for Thursday training, was the message from O’Keeffe to the Barrs’ dual operators.

Fast forward 48 hours to Tuesday evening. A handful of the dual boys have removed themselves from the ongoing hurling celebrations to be present at Neenan Park for football training. And they haven’t just come to show face, they’ve come togged out.

That they did so, against management’s instructions, speaks to the collective attitude running through both senior panels out in Togher at present.

“A few of them did some recovery runs on that Tuesday evening while we trained. They are an unbelievable bunch, incredible attitude. They are so driven,” said O’Keeffe.

“Now, we didn’t have them all back on the Tuesday! I was the medic on the day of the hurling final. I was telling the lads afterwards that I will see them Thursday. I wasn’t expecting miracles on Tuesday. You need to leave them blow off that steam, celebrate your victories.” 

Instead of his team feeling weighed down by the responsibility now on their shoulders to complete a first Barrs county double since 1982, O’Keeffe reckons there would have been more pressure on the footballers had the hurlers lost to Blackrock.

“The hurling win has helped massively. You have the lads coming back in great form. It adds to the momentum going into Sunday.

“I thought about it after the hurling and I think had you lost the hurling then the talk would be, ‘oh you could lose the double altogether’. And it would have been hanging over you and that would have been a massive pressure.

“County finals are huge, the mental energy it takes is colossal. Winning, you kinda offload all that. I have been out here in the '90s when we lost the double. I remember in 93 when we lost the football after the hurlers had won. It is awful. Depressing really.”

