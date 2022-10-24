Sky Sports confirm an end to GAA broadcast rights agreement

CEO confirms no deal with Croke Park in spite of 'strong willingness on both sides to continue the partnership'
Kerry manager Jack O'Connor speaks to Sky Sports

Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 16:49
Tony Leen

Sky Sports has confirmed it will not be part of the new broadcast agreement with the GAA for 2023 and beyond. 

In a statement Monday, the organisation's chief in Ireland, JD Buckley confirmed that Sky and the GAA have been "unable to reach a renewal agreement," in spite of lengthy negotiations and a strong willingness on both sides to continue our partnership.

The GAA is finalising a new five-year rights package but the relationship with Sky has ended after nine years "by mutual agreement."

Sources say Sky were keen to enhance their offering into the Allianz National Leagues and increase their number of live championship matches.

Said Mr Buckley: "A factor in this decision has been the new shortened GAA season and its knock-on impact on the number of games Sky Sports wanted to broadcast.

"We came on board as official GAA broadcast partner in 2014 and since then, we have made significant investments in GAA – from grassroots initiatives and youth forums; to marketing initiatives and our sponsorship of the annual GAA Development Conference.

"During that time, our broadcast partnership also brought GAA to new and international audiences, driving growth in support," he said.

Sky's Championship coverage on a Saturday was hosted by Grainne McElwain and featured the likes of Jamesie O'Connor, JJ Delaney, Ollie Canning in hurling, with Jim McGuinness, Peter Canavan and Kieran Donaghy for football. However, they struggled for audience reach with their viewing numbers comparatively modest again in 2022.

TG4 Ladies Football Players’ Player of the Year nominees announced

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

