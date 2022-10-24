Three big Munster GAA finals in Cork, Kerry and Limerick to be aired next weekend

LIVE coverage of the big GAA deciders in Cork, Kerry and Limerick will dominate tv screens and PCs next Sunday as the last of the high-profile county finals take centre stage.

The Irish Examiner will stream live coverage of the big Cork city derby between champions St Finbarr's and southside rivals Nemo Rangers in the Cork Premier SFC final from Páirc Ui Chaoimh. The Togher men are looking to complete a Senior Championship double after the hurling final win over Blackrock two weeks ago. The game will be preceded at 2 pm by the Senior A final between perennial nearly men St Michael's and John Fintan Daly's Knocknagree.