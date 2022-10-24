Three big Munster GAA finals in Cork, Kerry and Limerick to be aired next weekend

LIVE coverage of the big GAA deciders in Cork, Kerry and Limerick will dominate tv screens and PCs next Sunday as the last of the high-profile county finals take centre stage.
The Irish Examiner will stream live coverage of the big Cork city derby between champions St Finbarr's and southside rivals Nemo Rangers in the Cork Premier SFC final from Páirc Ui Chaoimh. The Togher men are looking to complete a Senior Championship double after the hurling final win over Blackrock two weeks ago. The game will be preceded at 2 pm by the Senior A final between perennial nearly men St Michael's and John Fintan Daly's Knocknagree.
The Irish Examiner will live stream a day-long spectacular from just after 1pm with the build-up to both games and will continue on air with all the post-match reaction to the Barrs-Nemo decider.
The Kerry SFC decider between East Kerry and Mid Kerry from Austin Stack Park in Tralee will be broadcast Sunday by TG4, with coverage beginning at 1.45 pm. With two divisions in the Kingdom decider, Kerins O'Rahilly's one-point victory on Sunday's Club final over Templenoe means they will represent the county in the Munster Club championship.
Limerick's hurling final between favourites Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock will follow on TG4 from the Gaelic Grounds at 4.10 pm.