Hooks, blocks, and tackles was winning formula

Where to start explaining the phenomenon of Ballyea. As everyone in Cusack Park was still trying to process their latest comeback for the ages, captain James Murphy's victory speech told everyone why it happened.

“Hooks, blocks and tackles,” he said — a point latched onto minutes later by his elated manager, Robbie Hogan. “That’s our calling,” he said.

“Always, it’s hooks, blocks and tackles. The more of them you do the better chance of someone else getting on the ball. That’s what won it in the end.”

For Ballyea, it kept up a remarkable county final record where every triumph has been in adversity. When this run started in 2016 they were six behind Clonlara inside the last 15 minutes but somehow got a draw and then won the replay; two years later they were seven adrift of Cratloe but stormed to a six-point win, while for 2022, just read 2021 against Inagh-Kilnamona.

“We just don’t know how to die,” said man-of-the-match Niall Deasy. “I still don’t know how we got ahead at the end. We keep going. The amount of one-point wins we get — it feels unbelievable to win with a team like that.”

But it happened, with Deasy pointing to Tony Kelly’s late turnover on Shane O’Donnell as the reason why.

“Cathal O’Connor’s point was the game-changer,” he said. “Tony wasn’t getting on a lot of ball and winning primary possession, but it just shows his character to go back the field, make an interception, turnover the ball. Fair play to Cathal, it wasn’t easy for him not to start, but he made a massive impact when he came on. That really gave us the push on,” he added.

“You have to feel for Éire Óg,” said Hogan. “They made a savage contest of it but that little bit extra guile and courage at the end to go for it was there in the lads.”