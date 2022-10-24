Anthony Daly: Ballyea are becoming the men you cannot beat without being way better 

This Clare senior final was an Ennis day all over.

I know Ballyea and Éire Óg never met before at this stage. I even wonder if the two clubs clashed before at any stage of a senior championship. The local GAA historians will fill us in, but there was no doubting a unique occasion.

Ballyea, a half parish with my own Clarecastle, comes right into the verge of Ennis. This one was intimate, as the holders’ celebrations afterwards made clear.

Any one-point win on the biggest day is pure massive. But this result had plenty more swirling around. Maybe this final never truly sparked into life, but it was edge of seat for the hour.

Not everyone thought of this final as a derby clash. So little mutual history… Ballyea’s history as a senior contender is so recent. Throw in the factor that Éire Óg last won a senior final in 1990. The unlikeliness of the pairing sort of hid the clubs' nearness.

Éire Óg, as everyone said afterwards, had the winning of it. But Ballyea won it.

It would be premature to be proposing them as a Clare super club, but they are establishing a serious winning tradition. Since 2016, when they got their first senior win, they have been in four finals. Now they have won all four of them.

That conversion rate worries other teams. Ballyea are becoming the men you cannot beat without being way better on the day.

That quality is not just an achievement for the present but will be a fair legacy for the young lads coming after them in black and amber. This victory was experience ultimately getting the better of the Ennis lads’ energy. Ballyea just saw out the game better.

Their bench was crucial. Cillian Brennan, Cathal O’Connor and Martin O’Leary came on and all did a lot of good work. Éire Óg did not have those reserves, which told in the end.

I think there would have to be a big question why Danny Russell did not take the last free, which would have drawn it up if scored. Danny had an excellent day. But someone obviously decided, and you would presume it was their sideline, to put David Reidy on that free.

It was a real difficult opportunity, and Danny might have not got it, but I found the logic difficult. Do you really want to have a player take his first free when the day’s outcome is at stake? I would have let Danny at it.

But no criticism of the Ennis management. The very opposite. Matt Shannon took on the job a few years ago when it was not a romantic prospect. It certainly wasn’t a no-brainer, one of those where success is nearly leaning in over the horizon. Matt is solid out.

His real coup was getting in Gerry O’Connor with him. Gerry’s standing in Clare hurling speaks for itself, from his time with the U21s and the seniors. Éire Óg need to stick with Matt and Gerry. I wouldn’t like to go a specific year, but I do think there is a senior title in this group.

Calmness is required over the winter. Sometimes disappointment can blind you to how close you are. Éire Óg, so long without winning, maybe squeezed a little too hard in trying to get across the finishing line. But a lot will have been learned, if they let the disappointment settle.

What more can I say, really, about the champions? Hats off to Robbie Hogan, their manager. He is another solid man, out and out Ballyea.

Robbie has a tough gig, one of the toughest. He has now won three with them, which is a fantastic managerial achievement, but don’t underestimate for a second what is involved. Knitting together a panel that includes players from a nice few football clubs in West Clare is no way simple.

Those panellists go off and play football at whatever level with their home club. Their head is in football. Then Robbie gets them back, maybe only a few days beforehand, and has to put their heads back in hurling.

I don’t think the know-how involved on Robbie’s part in doing this knitting together is sufficiently appreciated.

I hear cribbing about the footballers’ input from certain quarters, but I pay no heed, to be honest. I am living in West Clare myself a fair while at this stage and I know one thing, if nothing else. It’s more hurlers we need from West Clare, not fewer of them.

I know plenty of parents out my way, and even further out, who do serious driving to juvenile blitzes and so on, simply so their youngsters can hurl. That heartens me.

The Clarecastle team of 1997 were introduced to the crowd at halftime as the 25-year team. We met up on the Saturday night, which was fantastic. Lads I had not seen for years, lads home from England.

To be fair, the [St Joseph’s] Doora-Barefield lads, that we beat all those years ago, came in to meet us. I was having a pint with Seánie [McMahon] and Jamesie [O’Connor] and we were saying: ‘Did we ever think in our day we’d see a senior final between Ennis and Ballyea?’ The wheels turns. And the wheel should always turn.

Otherwise things go stagnant, and hurling, club and county, needs freshness anywhere you find it.